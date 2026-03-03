Artificial intelligence (AI) company Perplexity AI has introduced a new tool called Perplexity Computer. Unlike regular chatbots that only answer questions, this system is designed to complete entire tasks from start to finish. The company says it can research topics, write code, organise information and even manage projects with minimal human help.

CEO Aravind Srinivas announced the launch and described the product as a step beyond traditional AI assistants. According to him, the goal is to build a system that does more than respond to prompts it should be able to think through complex work and deliver final results.

In a post on X, the company said, “Computer unifies every current AI capability into one system.” It added that the product “can research, design, code, deploy, and manage any project end-to-end.”

It can research, design, code, deploy, and manage any project end-to-end. pic.twitter.com/dZUybl6VkY — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) February 25, 2026

How its different from other AI chatbots?

Most AI tools today work in a simple way that you ask a question, and they give you an answer. Perplexity Computer is built to handle something much bigger. A user can give it a broad goal, such as building an app or researching a topic in depth. The system then breaks that goal into smaller steps.

Each step is handled by a specialised AI model. One model may focus on research, another on coding, and another on writing or data analysis. Once all the parts are complete, the system combines everything into a finished output. This allows it to manage longer and more detailed tasks without constant instructions from the user.

Built on multiple AI models

One key feature of this system is that it does not rely on just one AI model. Instead, it uses multiple models working together. The company has integrated several specialised models into the platform, allowing it to choose the best one for each task.

This multi-model approach could improve accuracy and efficiency. Instead of forcing one AI system to do everything, Perplexity assigns different tasks to models that are better suited for specific jobs.

Who can use it?

For now, Perplexity Computer is available to users on the company’s higher-tier subscription plan. Pricing is based on usage credits. The company may expand access to more users in the future.

The launch comes at a time when many AI companies are working on “AI agents” systems that can complete tasks independently. With this new product, Perplexity is positioning itself as a serious competitor in the race to build AI tools that do more than just chat.