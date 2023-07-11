Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, Reno 10 5G launched: Top specs, features, India prices, and more

Oppo Reno 10 series 5G has officially been launched in India. As expected, the line-up spawns three phones: Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G, and Oppo Reno 10 5G. Design is a big focus and so is portrait photography. The Reno 10 Pro Plus in particular bags a 64MP periscope-style telephoto for up to 3x optical zoom. Even though the series catapulted to fame with zoom lens, over the period of time, Oppo for some reason stopped doing it. So, the Reno 10 Pro Plus is in a sense a homecoming of sorts for the Oppo Reno series.

The Reno 10 Pro, though it misses out on a periscope lens can still pull 2x optical zoom using its 32MP telephoto. Even the standard Reno 10 has this, which is nice. Here’s a quick spec-check of the three phones to see how they stack up against each other. So, let’s get started.

Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, Reno 10 5G: Every difference that you wanted to know:

Display: All the three phones have mostly the same core display specs. We’re looking at a 6.7-inch curved OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling. You get an in-display fingerprint reader in all the three phones for biometrics.

Processor: The Reno 10 Pro Plus is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The Reno 10 Pro has the Snapdragon 778G while the Reno 10 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7050.

Cameras: The Reno 10 Pro Plus comes with a 50MP main Sony IMX890 sensor behind an optically stabilised lens. This is paired with a 64MP periscope telephoto for up to 3x optical zoom and an 8MP ultrawide. The Reno 10 Pro uses the same primary and tertiary setup but swaps the 64MP with a 32MP telephoto for up to 2x optical zoom. The Reno 10 has the same secondary and tertiary as the Reno 10 Pro but swaps the primary with a 64MP main (without OIS). All the three phones have the same 32MP front-facing camera.

Battery/fast charging: The Reno 10 Pro Plus comes with a 4,700mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Oppo claims that you will be able to charge this phone with the bundled fast charger to 50 per cent in under 10 minutes and to 100 per cent within 27 minutes. The Reno 10 Pro has a 4,600mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging. The Reno 10 on the other hand has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

India prices: Oppo Reno 10 Pro Plus 12GB/256GB price in India is set at Rs 54,999. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 12GB/256GB will sell for Rs 39,999. Oppo Reno 10 price in India is yet to be revealed.

