The OnePlus Nord 6 is going to launch today in India at 7PM. It is the latest addition to the mid-range Nord lineup and a successor to the OnePlus Nord 5. Although OnePlus confirmed pretty much all the specifications of the device, like a 1.5K AMOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a 9,000 mAh battery. Apart from these specifications, here is everything you need to know about the device.

How to Watch the Launch Event?

The OnePlus Nord 6 will be launched at 7PM IST in India. For people wanting to join the launch event online, they can tune into OnePlus India’s official YouTube channel. The company has confirmed that the event can also be streamed on the OnePlus India official website.

OnePlus Nord 6 Expected India Price

According to reports, the OnePlus Nord 6 will be positioned in the Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 segments. If this turns out to be accurate, it will sit below the OnePlus 15R in the brand’s mid-range and mid-premium lineup. The handset is confirmed to be available in Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black colourways.

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OnePlus Nord 6 Display

The OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a large 6.78-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. It will support a 165Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for smooth scrolling and gaming.

The display is also tuned to offer up to 3,600 nits peak brightness along with advanced features like PWM dimming and Aqua Touch support, which allows the screen to work even with wet fingers.

OnePlus Nord 6 Processor

Powering the device will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm architecture. This processor is expected to deliver significant performance improvements, especially for gaming and multitasking.

The phone will come with up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast app loading and smooth performance. It is also tuned to support high-frame-rate gaming, reaching up to 165 fps in supported titles.

OnePlus Nord 6 Design

The OnePlus Nord 6 draws its design cues from the OnePlus 15, with a sleek make, smooth edges, and a squircle (a square with rounded corners) rear-camera module. It comes in three colorways: fresh mint, pitch black, and holographic quicksilver—the latter standing out due to its eye-catching holographic border design running along the edges.

The device is all set to be available in three colour options: Fresh Mint, Holographic Quick Silver, and Pitch Black. For durability, the device boasts top-notch IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings against dust and water, combined with military-grade drop resistance. OnePlus has promised six years of software updates along with a lifetime guarantee on the display.

OnePlus Nord 6 Camera

The OnePlus Nord 6 will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor with OIS. It will also include an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the phone is all set to come with a 32MP front camera, which will support autofocus for better clarity in photos and video calls.

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OnePlus Nord 6 Battery

One of the biggest highlights of the Nord 6 is its massive 9,000mAh battery, which is expected to deliver over 2 days of usage on a single charge. The device will also support 80W fast charging, along with features like reverse charging and bypass charging for better efficiency during gaming.