For fans of The New York Times’ popular Connections puzzle, February 18, 2026, brings puzzle #983, offering a new set of sixteen words to sort. This well-liked word game asks players to find the hidden links between words, putting them into four different groups of four that share a common idea. Whether you’re trying to keep your perfect streak going or just need a little help to solve today’s special puzzle, this guide is here for you.

Below, you will find useful hints to help you figure things out, along with the full answers for today’s NYT Connections.

What is NYT Connections?

NYT Connections is a popular daily word game from The New York Times. The objective of the game is to sort a grid of 16 seemingly unrelated words into four groups of four, based on hidden common associations.

Here’s a breakdown of how it works:

The grid: You are presented with 16 words in a 4×4 grid.

The goal: Your task is to identify four groups of four words that share a hidden connection or category.

Categories: These connections can be based on various things, such as synonyms, common phrases, linguistic patterns (e.g., words with only one vowel, words ending in a certain letter, Themes and Wordplay.

Green: Medium

Blue: Hard

Purple: Trickiest (often involves more abstract connections or wordplay)

How to play NYT connections:

Connections presents a grid of 16 words. Your objective is to identify four groups of four words that share a hidden connection.

Select Words: Click or tap on four words you believe belong together.

Submit Guess: Once you’ve chosen your four, hit the “Submit” button.

Correct Match: If correct, the words will vanish, revealing their category and color. (Yellow is the easiest, followed by Green, Blue, and Purple as the most challenging.)

Incorrect Match: A wrong guess counts as a mistake. You get up to four mistakes before the game ends.

Win: Solve all four groups to win the puzzle!

Today’s NYT Connections puzzle (#983, released February 18, 2026) features 16 words to group by theme: HEAVY, CRESTED, BAD, FEATHER, FLY, TEASE, BANTAM, TOPICAL, CURL, SOUR, WICKED, LEGHORN, SHAVING, CRIMP, FREE-RANGE, RAD.



Hints by Category

Yellow (easiest): Old-school barber or salon instructions.

Green: Retro slang meaning “cool” (think 80s/90s vibe).

Blue: Types or descriptors for chickens.

Purple (hardest): Words that precede “cream.”

Full Answers

Category Words

Retro Hair Directives CRIMP, CURL, FEATHER, TEASE

Retro Slang for Cool BAD, FLY, RAD, WICKED

Chicken Descriptors BANTAM, CRESTED, FREE-RANGE, LEGHORN

__ Cream HEAVY, SHAVING, SOUR, TOPICAL

This puzzle mixes nostalgia with wordplay, often tricking players with overlaps like slang or breeds.