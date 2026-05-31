Meta is overhauling its workforce as it doubles down on artificial intelligence. In recent months, the company has cut thousands of jobs and moved a few thousand employees into teams focusing on AI-related projects. Meta has also informed staff that their activity on company devices, including the use of their keyboards and mice, may be monitored to help improve its AI systems. The changes are part of a broader push to introduce AI in more areas of the business, while spending more on the infrastructure to support those ambitions. Those efforts, a lot of them, are being overseen by Meta’s Chief Technology Officer Andrew Bosworth, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

As per the report, Bosworth is known to be outspoken and aggressively pushing Meta’s technical direction, particularly in areas like AI and infrastructure.

Meta plans to introduce more automation for various tasks:

The report indicated that Meta plans to introduce more automation for various tasks, aiming to minimize human intervention in specific operations. As a result, workers are beginning to worry about the economic impact in the long term. Now, employees are wondering how the future AI-led transformation will be fully realized.

Bosworth has worked on some of Meta’s biggest projects, from its advertising business to the Metaverse to battlefield technology for U.S. soldiers — and now the company’s move to being AI-first.

All about Andrew Bosworth:

Andrew Bosworth – or Boz, as most people know him – is Chief Technology Officer at Meta, and Head of Reality Labs, the company’s wearables and metaverse organisation, which he established in 2017. He also leads the newly formed Agent Transformation Accelerator (ATA) focused on transforming how Meta works through AI agents and accelerating improvements to Meta’s core models.

Boz joined Facebook in 2006 as their ~10th engineer, and in his 20-year tenure, he built the original News Feed, Messenger and Groups, as well as many early anti-abuse and infrastructure systems. At various times, he has been the Engineering Director overseeing events, places, photos, videos, timeline, privacy and more.

Before Reality Labs, he ran the Ads and Business Platform product group, where he led engineering, product, research, analytics and design, taking annual revenue from USD 4B to 40B/year in 5 years.

Boz currently leads Meta’s efforts in building the next computing platform and consumer hardware across Quest, Horizon, the broad portfolio of Meta glasses and more. He is also a commissioned Lieutenant Colonel in the US Army Reserve in Detachment 201: the Army Executive Innovation Corps, serving as a senior adviser for the army’s modernisation efforts.