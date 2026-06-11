When Sahithi sold her Hyderabad apartment last winter, she expected a straightforward tax bill. Instead, the number on her screen left her puzzled. The 34-year-old product manager, now based in Bengaluru, had held a 2BHK in the city’s Financial District since 2021. She bought it for Rs 80 lakh, and by late 2024 the neighbourhood had boomed and it sold for Rs 1.42 crore. A gain of Rs 62 lakh on paper.

The night before filing, she had done her own rough math, fully expecting indexation to soften the blow by adjusting her purchase price for inflation. But the figure did not match her estimate, and she could not see where the difference was coming from. That left her with a question the night before the deadline: was her own calculation off, or was there something about the new rules she was missing?

Decoding the calculation

Sahithi reached out to ClearTax for help. CAs Aishwarya and Anisha picked up the case and ran a full review: purchase date, sale date, acquisition cost, and exactly how the platform had applied the rules.

The first finding was reassuring. Every input was captured correctly. Nothing was missing, and nothing had been entered wrong. So if the data was clean, why did the number look so different from what she expected?

The answer came down to a recent change in the law, and to an assumption Sahithi had not realised she was making. For property bought before 23 July 2024 and sold after it, the rules now let you pick the lower of two calculations: 20% with indexation, or a flat 12.5% without it. The platform runs both in the background and keeps whichever leaves you paying less.

Here is the part Sahithi had not seen coming. In her case, indexation was not the winner. Because she had held the flat for only about three years, inflation indexing barely moved her purchase price. Down the old route, her indexed cost came to roughly Rs 91.6 lakh, a taxable gain of about Rs 50.4 lakh, and a bill near Rs 10.1 lakh. The new flat route taxed her full Rs 62 lakh gain at 12.5%, which worked out to Rs 7.75 lakh. The software had not ignored indexation at all. It had checked it, found it more expensive, and quietly chosen the option that saved her about Rs 2.3 lakh.

Particulars With indexation (20%) Without indexation (12.5%) Sale price ₹1.42 crore ₹1.42 crore Original purchase price ₹80 lakh ₹80 lakh Cost after indexation ₹91.6 lakh Not applied Taxable gain ₹50.4 lakh ₹62 lakh Tax rate 20% 12.50% Tax payable ₹10.1 lakh ₹7.75 lakh

Finding the right approach

The team walked her through the resolution in three plain steps. First, they showed how indexation adjusts the original price for inflation and how that feeds into the final taxable profit. Second, they explained how the software compares both computation methods behind the scenes to land on the most beneficial treatment for her specific dates and costs. Third, they re-checked every entered detail to confirm the lower-tax outcome was accurate and fully compliant.

By the end, Sahithi understood exactly how her gains had been calculated. Her worry about losing out on indexation was resolved in the best possible way: she had not lost it at all, she was simply better off without it. She filed with full confidence in the numbers.

Lessons for property sellers

Real estate involves large sums, so it pays to understand how your taxable gain is built.

-Indexation does not always win. The common assumption is that adjusting for inflation lowers your bill. For shorter holding periods or sharp appreciation, the flat 12.5% rate can come out cheaper.

-Automated optimization helps. A good platform tests the legal methods available to you and applies the one that costs you least.

-Timing drives the rules. The options you get depend on when the property was bought and sold. An expert can confirm which apply to your timeline.

-Review before filing. If a calculation looks off, pause and get a breakdown before you submit, rather than after.

(The author is founder and CEO of ClearTax)

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the official policy, editorial position or views of Financial Express. The article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as tax, legal or financial advice.

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