In a thrilling climax at Roland Garros, Germany’s Alexander Zverev claimed his maiden French Open title, defeating Italy’s Flavio Cobolli in a tense, five-set battle. As he lifted the iconic Coupe des Mousquetaires under the Paris sky, Zverev delivered a moment of sporting history that left the crowd in awe.

Hours later, while posing with the trophy, the new champion drew attention for another reason: the extraordinary timepiece on his wrist. The German star chose to showcase a spectacular creation from Swiss haute horologist Jacob & Co, creating a striking contrast at the traditionally Rolex-sponsored event.

A masterpiece of haute horology and the very definition of extravagant luxury, the watch retails for approximately Rs 5.7 crore in India, and the sapphire variant reportedly commands an even higher price. Despite being adorned with over 400 individual baguette-cut gems, the timepiece masterfully recreates the smooth, glistening texture of caviar, turning the wrist into a canvas of extraordinary craftsmanship.

A closer look at the iconic Jacob & Co Caviar Tourbillon with 130 baguette-cut gems

The watch’s large dial features concentric rows of 130 baguette-cut gems, including white diamonds, emeralds, rubies, and sapphires in shades of blue, icy blue, yellow, pink, and orange, along with vibrant tsavorites. This dazzling array creates a captivating rainbow-like effect. The opulence continues across the piece, with an additional 224 baguette-cut gems adorning the case, 16 more on the crown, and a striking large rose-cut gem completing the ensemble.

A closer look at Alexander Zverev’s timepiece with only 17 others in the world. (Image: X)

Beyond its gem-setting, the Caviar Tourbillon comprises 216 individual components and houses a self-winding movement in Jacob & Co’s signature configuration. Viewed through the sapphire caseback, the intricate mechanism reveals a breathtaking expanse of 338 brilliant-cut diamonds. Only 18 such extraordinary timepieces exist in the world.

Luxury Watches Steal the Spotlight at French Open 2026 Final

From Hollywood icon Brad Pitt to discreet watch aficionado Russell Crowe, the A-list crowd arrived dressed to impress, each accessorising with timepieces worthy of close attention. Brad Pitt was spotted wearing the Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding Ultra-Thin. According to an Esquire report, this ultra-exclusive limited-edition timepiece, of which only 254 examples exist, is crafted entirely in 950 platinum, the finest grade of the precious metal. Valued at over Rs 1.1 crore, it features a transparent sapphire caseback and an elegant 18K white gold dial.

Netflix star Taylor Zakhar Perez turned heads with a Rolex Day-Date 40mm, a classic choice among millionaires. Set on a white mother-of-pearl dial with diamonds and housed in 18-carat yellow gold with the signature President bracelet and fluted bezel, the watch retails for over Rs 52 lakh in India.

Rami Malek, celebrated for his blockbuster roles, stood out wearing the Cartier Tank Louis. Designed in 1917 by Louis Cartier, this refined piece in an 18-carat yellow gold case is valued at over Rs 11 lakh and remains one of the most recognisable creations in horological history.

Among the standout watches in the crowd was LVMH mogul Antoine Arnault’s Patek Philippe Nautilus 5980/60G-001 “Denim” Chronograph, estimated at Rs 74 lakh (with pre-owned examples available for around Rs 18 lakh on platforms like Chrono24). Additionally, Emily in Paris stars William Abadie and Lucas Bravo added to the high-fashion flair with their own statement watches.

‘Watches seen at the French Open are about much more than wealth’

Speaking to Financial Express Digital, Mayank Barodia, an Indian watch collector and owner of Delhi’s oldest watch boutique, Gangoly Brothers, remarked, “The watches we see at the French Open are about much more than wealth. For elite athletes, a watch often represents achievement, discipline, and reaching the very top of their profession. Just as lifting a Grand Slam trophy symbolises success on the court, wearing a significant timepiece can symbolise the journey behind that success.”

As a watch collector, he added, “I find it interesting that the most talked-about watches at major sporting events are rarely just accessories. They become part of the athlete’s personal story…collectors often remember not only the watch but also the moment it was worn—especially when it’s tied to a historic victory.”

This not only acts as a binding element between luxury and achievement but also gives the brand global recognition, making it a part of history, Barodia shared.