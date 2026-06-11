Good news for those travelling to Kangra this Summer. After sitting silent for nearly four years, the Kangra Valley Railway has started running again. The narrow-gauge line that cuts through the lower Himalayas of Himachal Pradesh, threading past tea gardens, river valleys, and villages with the Dhauladhar range as a backdrop, resumed services this week, connecting Pathankot in Punjab to Jogindernagar deep in the hills.

If you have ever wanted to do a proper mountain train journey without the crowds that pile onto the Kalka-Shimla route, this is the one worth knowing about.

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What it actually costs

As per media reports, a second-class ticket for the full journey, all 164 kilometres of it, is priced at around Rs 40. A bus on the same route costs closer to Rs 392. The train takes about ten hours, which sounds long until you consider that the scenery outside the window is doing most of the work.

There are no online bookings through IRCTC for regular services; tickets are available at the station only.

What you will see along the way

The train starts flat and gradually climbs. It runs alongside the Pong Dam reservoir on the Beas River, crosses nearly 1,000 bridges, and passes through 33 stations, many of them small market towns and temple stops that larger transport routes bypass entirely. Key stops include Jawalamukhi Road, Kangra, Palampur, and Baijnath Paprola, each offering access to temples, hill walks, and local bazaars.

Because the line was engineered to avoid steep gradients, there are only two tunnels on the entire route. The Dhauladhar peaks appear and disappear through the window as the train curves through the foothills, 484 curves in total, at a pace slow enough to actually take it in.

Why it was closed, and why it is open again

The 2022 monsoon season badly damaged the railway bridge over the Chakki River near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border. Indian Railways suspended services entirely while repairs were carried out. The line reopened this week after restoration work was completed, with the first trains departing Pathankot at 5 am and 7 am, and services from the Kangra side beginning at 8:30 am.

About the Kangra Valley Railway

The Kangra Valley Railway opened in 1929 and is the longest toy train route in India. It climbs from 383 metres at Pathankot to 1,290 metres at Ahju station before descending to Jogindernagar.

It still uses a Victorian-era signalling system called the Neale’s Ball Token, and it is on UNESCO’s tentative World Heritage list.