Power Grid Corporation of India‘s board approved an upgrade to its grid monitoring infrastructure worth Rs 485.04 crore and a foreign currency borrowing of 80 billion yen ( approximately Rs 4,747 crore), the company announced via exchanges.

Grid monitoring gets an overhaul

The company’s board cleared an expenditure of Rs 485.04 crore for upgrading the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems and associated infrastructure at its National and Regional Transmission and Asset Management Centres, known as NTAMC and RTAMC.

According to the filing, SCADA systems are the nerve centre of a power transmission network, enabling real-time monitoring and control of the grid across thousands of kilometres.

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Borrowing for capital needs

Separately, the board approved availing an unsecured term loan of 80 billion yen, roughly equivalent to around Rs 4,747 crore at current exchange rates, from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) and participating financial institutions.

The company further noted that the loan is unsecured. JBIC has historically extended long-tenure, low-cost financing to infrastructure projects in developing economies, and Power Grid has previously tapped this window for its capital requirements, the filing said.

The company has an ambitious transmission infrastructure build-out underway and has been raising funds across instruments and geographies to support it.

New CFO takes charge in July

On the leadership front, the board appointed Shri Venkata Subrahamanayam Vallurie as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from July 1, 2026. He currently serves as Head of Finance for Southern Region-I and has spent over 32 years with the company across regional and corporate roles.

His appointment comes as G. Ravisankar, who signed the regulatory filing as Director (Finance) and CFO, transitions out of the role.

As per the filing, Vallurie is a qualified Cost Accountant with a background spanning resource mobilisation, financial accounting, ERP systems, and internal audit.