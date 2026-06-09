This device is nearly everywhere. From Virat Kohli‘s wrist on the cricket field to Ankush Bahuguna’s makeup tutorials, Whoop has become a global phenomenon. A wearable tech founded by Will Ahmed, a college athlete with an obsession to quantify performance. Ahmed, 36, is the CEO of a $3.6 billion brand.

And unlike many CEOs who preach a work-life balance or avoid meetings throughout the day, Ahmed dives straight in. But what precedes is a rigorous morning routine that only a few could follow through.

Centred around optimising human performance – like a Whoop band – Ahmed’s goals are clear too. Speaking to Business Insider in 2025, he said, “To me, “balance” implies that if you spend an hour here, you have to spend an hour there. Harmony acknowledges the fact that at some points, you might just be 90% work and 10% everything else. At other times, you might get that time back and be really focused on your family or your personal life. I think that’s okay,” sharing a realistic approach to planning your day.

6 AM workouts, cold plunges, and a large breakfast

Waking up at 6 AM, Ahmed hits the gym with his trainer. With this consistent routine, he switches up his workouts – from strength training to Pilates. He often goes for runs and believes, “men should train more like women, and women should train more like men.”

Wrapping up the workout, a steam shower and cold plunge follow. The gradual heat and intense cold help the muscles recover, which includes 5 minutes in the steam room and 3-5 minutes of a cold plunge.

A common practice among fitness enthusiasts, cold plunges are even linked to your emotions, sleep, and immunity, according to a Cleveland Clinic report.

Coming to Ahmed’s power meal of the day, he usually eats a big breakfast, consisting of at least 6 eggs. It also includes healthy fats in the form of avocados, along with bacon and fruit.Interestingly, Ahmed also practices meditation for about 10-20 minutes – a habit he has been following for the past 11 years.

What the rest of the day looks like for Will Ahmed

The Whoop CEO arrives in his office by 9 AM after a rigorous morning routine that starts at 6 AM. Heading directly to meetings, they occupy a large part of his day.

“I recently got a walking desk that I like using. I’m trying to walk more, so I’ll go outside and take a meeting while I’m walking if I can,” he shared with BI on keeping his day full of movement.

With lunch at 1 PM, it is loaded with protein in the form of a salad, kebabs, or rice. However, his caffeine intake usually stops at 2 PM as it begins to affect his sleep.

“I don’t snack and all the calories I consume are primarily from food. The main things I drink are water and coffee. I drink alcohol, but it’s not common,” he added.

When he’s not working, his weekends include squash or golf. He also goes on long walks with his son, a new routine he is trying to incorporate.

Disclaimer: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. While the author has incorporated expert medical guidance while producing the story and ensured full authentic information is provided to the reader, you should always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider regarding a medical condition or treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something you have read here.



