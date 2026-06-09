Nirupa Shankar lives by a strict rule, both in sport and in business: “I’m not okay with being comfortable. I dislike it. I feel like I’m not doing enough.”

It is a line that makes perfect sense when you look at her achievements. In 2023, Nirupa became one of the few women in India to complete an Ironman triathlon—a grueling 16-hour test of swimming, cycling, and running that most people would never attempt, let alone train for, while raising children and running a division of a billion-dollar company. She did both, and she will tell you that the two pursuits are not separate at all.

Today, Nirupa leads the office, retail, and hospitality verticals at Brigade Enterprises, the Bengaluru-based real estate giant behind the city’s World Trade Centre. The company boasts a market cap of roughly $4 billion and a brand value of ₹18,000 crore. However, her understanding of what it takes to build something lasting did not come from boardrooms; it came from learning, very early on, what it feels like to keep moving when every muscle is begging you to stop.

From a 38-Year-Old Foundation to a $600 Million Empire

Nirupa did not walk straight from her father’s shadow into the corner office. After earning her Master’s in Hospitality Management from Cornell University, she worked as a business analyst at Ernst & Young. This deliberate detour gave her a professional lens that most family business heirs lack. She has since remarked, with some amusement, that she probably should have studied civil engineering instead.

Brigade was founded by her father nearly four decades ago. By the time Nirupa took charge of her verticals, the company had already established its reputation as one of South India’s most trusted developers. That word—trust—is a concept she returns to often.

“When you’re building a home, you’re taking a person’s life savings,” she told Navan Jaiswal. “The most important thing to do is to make sure people trust you, and you don’t break that trust.”

This value was passed down by her father, absorbed, and is now articulated in her own voice. It also doubles as a philosophy for endurance: you do not quit on people, just as you do not quit on a race.

16 Hours and the Lessons They Teach

The Ironman is not a metaphor Nirupa uses lightly; it is a lived experience. She trained for five to six months, logging 15 to 16 hours of cardiovascular exercise every week. She managed this grueling schedule while working full-time and parenting, at a point in her life when, by her own admission, she was not even sure she could swim well enough to survive the first leg.

“I believe anyone can do it,” she told Masoom Minawala in 2025. “Even someone who doesn’t know how to swim—in 18 months.” This confidence isn’t bravado; it is the perspective of someone who has actually faced discomfort and emerged stronger on the other side.

That discomfort is entirely the point. “For me, it was just doing the difficult thing. I love sports, and they are a stress-buster,” she said. Yet the discipline required—the early mornings, the structured nutrition, and the months of grinding toward a single day—maps perfectly onto what she demands of herself in business.

“There’s never a good time to do anything—never a good time to take on additional work,” she noted. It is Ironman logic applied to the boardroom: you train for the conditions you actually face, not the ideal ones.

Building for a Changing India

The India that Brigade is building for today is vastly different from the India of a generation ago. Nirupa has watched the market shift in real time, changing not just who is buying, but what they expect.

“The middle class today wants to stay at better resorts and wants bigger homes,” she observed. Premiumization, once the language of the ultra-wealthy, has moved decisively into the mainstream. People are no longer just looking for shelter; they are looking for a statement, a standard of living, and a space that reflects who they are.

This shift demands more than just construction expertise; it requires a deep intuition about human aspiration. For Nirupa—who has spent years pushing past the limits of what she thought possible, both on the racetrack and in the corporate world—that intuition is deeply personal.

She is still running. The finish line just keeps moving.