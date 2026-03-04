Holi is a festival all about colours, joy and togetherness and in 2026, it’s also about creativity powered by AI.

As people prepare to share festive moments online, tools like ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Nano Banana are making it easier than ever to generate vibrant Holi images or enhance existing photos. Whether you want a cinematic portrait or a simple greeting card design, a well-written prompt can help you create scroll-stopping visuals for Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook.

Holi 2026: Five ChatGPT Prompts you can try

Here are five ready-to-use prompts to generate festive Holi images:

Vibrant Traditional Holi Portrait

Prompt: Create a vibrant Holi festival portrait of a young Indian woman smiling while colorful gulal powder explodes around her, wearing a white kurta, natural sunlight, joyful expressions, cinematic photography, ultra-realistic, bright festive colors, soft background bokeh, high-resolution, Instagram aesthetic.

Friends Celebrating Holi (Candid Style)

Prompt: Group of Indian friends celebrating Holi outdoors, throwing colors in the air, laughing candidly, colorful powder clouds, festive atmosphere, warm sunlight, realistic photography style, dynamic motion, joyful emotions, festival vibes, high detail.

Elegant Holi Greeting Card Style

Prompt: Minimalistic Holi greeting background with soft pastel gulal colors spreading in air, traditional Indian patterns, clean white space for text, elegant festive design, modern aesthetic, high resolution, suitable for social media greeting.

Slow-Motion Color Splash Shot

Prompt: Ultra-detailed slow-motion Holi color splash captured mid-air, vibrant pink, yellow, and blue powders, dramatic lighting, sharp focus, cinematic look, high contrast, festival energy, professional photography style.

Cultural Holi Celebration Scene

Prompt: Traditional Indian Holi celebration in a village courtyard, people applying colors respectfully, marigold decorations, rangoli on ground, festive clothing, warm golden lighting, cultural authenticity, realistic cinematic photography.

Photo-Editing Prompts for existing pictures

If you already have Holi photos, AI can enhance them instantly:

Natural Holi Color Edit: Add soft pink, yellow and blue gulal naturally onto faces and clothes with warm sunlight and floating powder particles.

Cinematic Holi Festival Look: Transform a simple photo into a dramatic scene with colour bursting around the subject.

Bright Instagram Holi Aesthetic: Enhance tones and add pastel gulal splashes for a smooth, social-ready finish.

Slow-Motion Color Splash Effect: Freeze airborne powder particles for a professional effect.

Elegant Holi Greeting Photo: Add festive powders and warm lighting while leaving space for text.

Google Gemini AI Prompts

You can also try these ideas in Gemini:

Confident Holi portrait with colours frozen mid-air

.

Side-profile gulal throw shot in golden sunlight.

Multi-generation family Holi celebration in warm light.

Lively poolside Holi party with splashes and colour clouds.

Emotional father-daughter colour-applying moment.

With the right prompt, AI makes it simple to capture the spirit of Holi and share it in a fresh, creative way.