Google’s Android 13 for TV is here with smoother navigation, improved privacy, power management, and more: Details

Google has launched the Android 13 for Android TV. After months of preview, it’s finally here and it brings a lot of new things though don’t expect it to land on your smart TVs anytime soon. Android 13 for TV brings more customisation options, and few changes in UI and performance improvements in the Google-powered smart TVs.

With this fresh update, TV running on Android 13 OS can identity routed devices support formats before creating an AudioTrack. It ensures gaming and streaming apps to deliver the best audio quality to users even through external speakers and soundbars. Keyboards will have non-traditional layouts. Smoother navigation for additional help and better user interaction is being added as well.

On the hardware part, a user can control refresh rate via HDMI source devices and resolution. It also has an improved power management system that can reduce power consumption when the device is not being used. It is basically focusing on more behind the UI and TV-friendly control platform. HDMI state change surfaced in the MediaSession lifecycle.

Features like hardware mute switch status on system privacy settings, new keyboard layout API to have users select different language for external use, improved user control for microphone access, has all been introduced and made available for users. From sounds to visuals everything has been used in the update stage of development.

The update also involves better HDMI state change handling and improved language selection. The final version is limited to developers as of now. OEMs are being expected to update their smart TVs with the latest Android 13 for Google smart tvs in the upcoming days.

