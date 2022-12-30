Google Voice to give suspected spam caller alert to users: Everything to know

An announcement was made by Google regarding the addition of a red “suspected spam caller” in Google Voice calls. It is if the call is thought of being inauthentic. The company said in a post on Thursday that it is identifying spam “using the same advanced artificial intelligence”.

An option to confirm if a call was spam or not will also be provided to label a number as spam. Any future call from the same number will go to the voicemail immediately or in a spam folder. The ability to automatically filter calls by Google voice has also allowed to screen calls before picking them up.

In order to activate it one needs to go to Settings then go to Security and from there go to Filter spam for automatic spam labeling to get activated. Some advanced features are also being offered by Google in Pixel phones. The ability to have Google Assistant screen the call during choosing the response to a call.

The tech giant also elaborated on the use of AAI or Advanced Artificial Intelligence in the blog post that will help in the identification of suspected spam calls. The labels will appear in incoming calls as well as in the call history of the user.

Users can label a call as being a spam or not being a spam. It will help to make a secure environment for the users and save them from picking up any call that is not meant for them or could harm them. It will be advantageous as the user will be able to manually mark calls as being spam or not.

The spam warnings will be available to all users with an account in Google Voice. It would take around 15 days for the roll out to begin. It means that from 13 January it will be visible to everyone.

