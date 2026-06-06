Apple iOS 27 as a search keyword has spiked dramatically in Google search interest across India over the past 24 hours, with peaks reaching the maximum score of 500 plus on Google Trends. Apple’s much-awaited WWDC 2026 conference, scheduled for June 8- June 12, 2026, is setting up to be a pretty exciting event. With just a few days left, there are a lot of leaks and rumours about new features we can expect in iOS 27.

“Apple today unveiled an exciting lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), taking place June 8-12. The conference brings together developers from around the world to explore the tools, frameworks, and technologies that will empower them to create groundbreaking experiences across Apple platforms,” the company said in a statement.

Apple iOS 27 is expected to be officially previewed at Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in mid-2026, before rolling out later in the year alongside the new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving “quality and underlying performance.”

iOS 27 Compatible Devices:

Flagship models (2026): iPhone Fold, iPhone 18, 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max (full Apple Intelligence support).

​iPhone 17 series (2025): iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max.

​iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16e, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max.

​iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max.

​Older models: iPhone 14 (all), iPhone 13 (all), iPhone 12 (all), iPhone SE (3rd gen).

iOS 27 major specs (expected):

One of the most significant upgrades expected in iOS 27 is the much-awaited smarter version of Siri. Apple is reportedly working on a more advanced AI-powered assistant that can handle complex requests and interact more naturally with users.

The update is also expected to expand Apple Intelligence, bringing more generative AI features to everyday apps and system functions. According to rumuors iOS 27 is expected to introduce new layouts and multitasking features designed specifically for larger foldable displays.

Apple has been falling behind in offering a good AI experience. Therefore with the new iOS 27 it is also reportedly exploring AI-powered upgrades across several apps. For example, the Calendar app may gain smart scheduling features that automatically organize events and suggest reminders.

The upcoming iOS 27 might not change the design of the interface altogether. Yet it will come with the Liquid Glass look that debuted in the earlier iOS 26.

Moreover, Apple is reportedly focusing on improving performance, stability, and reliability—similar to how Mac OS X Snow Leopard once prioritized optimization over visual design features.