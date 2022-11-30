Google Pixel 7a leaked in full glory, design and specs revealed

We are still months far from the launch of Google Pixel 7a but that hasn’t deterred the rumour mills. Speculations and conjectures about the new Pixel phone have been consistently pouring in with the latest leak revealing the phone in its full glory.

A 360-degree video shared by famous Onleaks of Google Pixel 7a reveals the phone from all possible angles.

Pixel 7a design ( Photo Credits: Smartprix/ Onleaks)

The upcoming Google Pixel 7a will come with a rectangular strip-style camera island on the back. A close look at the image above reveals an official Google logo in the middle of the phone at the rear panel.



In the camera island, two sensors can be seen placed within the oval-shaped area, while the flash can be seen situated at a distance.



On the front, the phone is seen with a punch hole cut into the display holding the selfie camera inside. This hole is located at the top centre of the display.



Like most of the smartphones of today, the power and volume buttons can be seen located on the right side of the device while the SIM tray sits on the left side of the smartphone.



Other than this, rumours have it that the Google Pixel 7a will come with an FHD+ display along with a 90 Hz refresh rate which was developed by Samsung. The rear camera might include IMX787 and IMX712 sensors.



A report by smartprix suggests that the smartphone will come with wireless charging support which was not there in Google Pixel 6a.



For the processor, it is expected that the smartphone will come with a Tensor chipset, like the Google Pixel 6a. On the connectivity front, the phone will have WiFi and Bluetooth support along with a USB Type C charging port. The 3.55mm audio jack may not be present in this phone

