The artificial intelligence boom has created a fresh wave of billionaires at unprecedented speed, with Forbes’ 2026 World’s Billionaires List adding 45 newcomers whose fortunes emerge directly from AI ventures. These 45 personalities join at least 41 existing AI-linked billionaires, bringing the total to 86 AI billionaires, all collectively worth an estimated $2.9 trillion. The surge in numbers reflects sky-high valuations across the AI ecosystem, especially from foundational models and specialised applications to critical infrastructure, despite many companies generating limited revenue or profits.

The annual ranking shows the broader tech sector producing a record 468 billionaires worth $4.8 trillion, up $1.1 trillion from the previous year. AI’s explosive growth has driven much of this increase, with private investments and IPOs pushing valuations into the hundreds of billions for firms like OpenAI (valued at $840 billion), Anthropic ($380 billion), and xAI (acquired by SpaceX at $250 billion).

Richest and youngest newcomers highlight AI’s rapid wealth creation

In Forbes’ 2026 World’s Billionaires List, the richest AI newcomer is Edwin Chen, a 38-year-old founder and CEO of Surge AI, which is a data labelling company essential for training advanced AI models. Chen, who holds over 75% of the company and has avoided traditional venture capital, is now worth an estimated $18 billion. In a statement to Forbes, he has highlighted the crucial role of high-quality data, stating, “I really do think that what we’re doing is so critical to all the AI models that without us, AGI just won’t happen. And I want it to happen.”

Among the youngest standouts are the cofounders of Mercor, an AI-assisted recruiting and data labelling startup valued at $10 billion. The co-founders include Surya Midha (22), Brendan Foody (22), and Adarsh Hiremath (22), each worth $2.2 billion. Midha, slightly younger than his cofounders, is now the youngest self-made billionaire ever to appear on the Forbes list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg’s debut at the age of 23.

From model makers to infrastructure builders

Forbes classifies the newcomers across several key areas of the AI landscape into:

AI model makers

Chinese firms led the pack with founders like Liu Debing ($9.1 billion) and Tang Jie ($1.9 billion) of Z.ai (following its Hong Kong IPO), Yan Junjie ($7.2 billion) of MiniMax, and voice AI pioneers Piotr Dabkowski and Mati Staniszewski ($1.8 billion each) of ElevenLabs (valued at $14 billion).

Data labellers

Beyond Chen, Lucy Guo ($1.4 billion) is linked to Scale AI, while Mercor’s trio underscores the booming demand for human-AI hybrid labeling.

Software applications and Vibe Coders

This category produced 10 new billionaires from AI coding assistants and enterprise tools. Examples include Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski ($2.1 billion each) of Perplexity. Then there are Arvid Lunnemark, Sualeh Asif, Aman Sanger, and Michael Truell ($1.3 billion each) of Cursor. You also see Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor ($2.5 billion each) of Sierra (AI customer service, valued at $10 billion), and others from Lovable, Harness, and Cognition.

Planes, doctors, and automobiles

Specialised applications yielded fortunes like Daniel Nadler ($7.6 billion) of OpenEvidence (“ChatGPT for doctors,” valued at $12 billion) and autonomous systems leaders Peter Ludwig and Qasar Younis ($1.5 billion each) of Applied Intuition (AI for vehicles, planes, and defense, valued at $15 billion).

Infrastructure developers

Beneficiaries of AI’s backend needs include Michael Hsing ($1.8 billion) of Monolithic Power Systems (power management for data centers) and others tied to chips, networking, and data center expansion.

Top 25 in the Forbes 2026 Billionaires List

1 Edwin Chen ($18 billion)

Founder & CEO of Surge AI (data labeling for AI training)

2. Daniel Nadler ($7.6 billion)

Founder of OpenEvidence (AI-powered medical search / “ChatGPT for doctors”)

3. Liu Debing ($9.1 billion)

Cofounder of Z.ai (Chinese AI model company, post-IPO)

4. Yan Junjie ($7.2 billion)

Founder of MiniMax (Chinese multimodal AI model developer)

5. Tang Jie ($1.9 billion)

Cofounder of Z.ai

6. Surya Midha ($2.2 billion) – youngest self-made billionaire ever

Cofounder of Mercor (AI recruiting & data labeling, age 22)

7. Brendan Foody ($2.2 billion)

Cofounder of Mercor (age 22)

8. Adarsh Hiremath ($2.2 billion)

Cofounder of Mercor (age 22)

9. Bret Taylor ($2.5 billion)

Cofounder of Sierra (AI customer service platform)

10. Clay Bavor ($2.5 billion)

Cofounder of Sierra

11. Aravind Srinivas ($2.1 billion)

Cofounder & CEO of Perplexity

12. Denis Yarats ($2.1 billion)

Cofounder of Perplexity

13. Johnny Ho ($2.1 billion)

Cofounder of Perplexity

14. Andy Konwinski ($2.1 billion)

Cofounder of Perplexity

15. Piotr Dabkowski ($1.8 billion)

Cofounder of ElevenLabs (AI voice synthesis)

16. Mati Staniszewski ($1.8 billion)

Cofounder of ElevenLabs

17. Michael Hsing ($1.8 billion)

CEO of Monolithic Power Systems (power management chips for AI data centers)

18. Lucy Guo ($1.4 billion)

Cofounder of Scale AI (data labeling & AI infrastructure)

19. Arvid Lunnemark ($1.3 billion)

Cofounder of Cursor (AI code editor)

20. Sualeh Asif ($1.3 billion)

Cofounder of Cursor

21. Aman Sanger ($1.3 billion)

Cofounder of Cursor

22. Michael Truell ($1.3 billion)

Cofounder of Cursor

23. Peter Ludwig ($1.5 billion)

Cofounder of Applied Intuition (AI for autonomous vehicles, planes & defense)

24. Qasar Younis ($1.5 billion)

Cofounder of Applied Intuition