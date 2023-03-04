ChatGPT hits the UPSC wall! Amid Wharton success, AI bot fails to clear India’s civil services prelims

ChatGPT can write a stellar resume, ChatGPT can write sassy sick leave notes, ChatGPT can even write news copies…ChatGPT is omnipotent! Well, almost. The ‘Artificial Intelligence’ chat bot seemed to be invincible. From Wharton to law exams, the powerful bot has cleared several prestigious tests until UPSC happened.

According to a report by Analytics India Magazine, ChatGPT failed to crack the UPSC prelims. Out of 100, it could answer only 54 questions correctly. The AIM tested the chatbot by giving it questions from Set A of the 2022 UPSC Prelims. The magazine said that the AI bot didn’t meet the 87.54% cutoff for the general category UPSC aspirants. This was the 2021 cutoff, the magazine said.

ChatGPT was not able to answer questions that ranged from history to science to economics to current affairs to geography among others. When AIM asked ChatGPT whether it was possible for it to clear the UPSC prelims, the chatbot said that though it has knowledge from various subject areas, clearing UPSC also requires ‘critical thinking’ as well as time management.

It refrained from giving a definite yes or no as answer to this question. In some questions, ChatGPT created its own options. In MCQs, where candidates have 4 options, ChatGPT created option ‘E’! The Analytics India Magazine said that ChatGPT’s knowledge bank is limited to 2021. Hence, it was unable to answer questions related to current affairs. However, several questions related to geography, which are not time-specific were also answered incorrectly by the chatbot.

The world of UPSC

Annually, over 10 lakh candidates appear for the UPSC exams across India. India’s civil service exam is considered as the one of the toughest tests in the world. Among the 10-12 lakh candidates, only 5 percent are selected for the UPSC Mains.

The Wharton Success

ChatGPT may have been unable to clear UPSC but it aced the Wharton exam. Not only this, but the AI bot was also able to crack the law exams at the University of Minnesota.