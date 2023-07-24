ChatGPT for Android coming this week, here’s how to pre-register

OpenAI is finally bringing the ChatGPT app on Android. After months of launching the much-talked about app on the iPhone, the non-profit research company has finally announced that the app will launch on Android this week.

“Announcing ChatGPT for Android! The app will be rolling out to users next week, and you can pre-order in the Google Play Store starting today,” OpenAI wrote on Twitter.

The app, which is currently available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store, is set to be released this week. The company, has however, not given any exact date or time for the roll out.

ChatGPT is a generative AI chatbot that can be used for a variety of purposes, including generating text, translating languages, writing different kinds of creative content, and answering your questions in an informative and human-like way.

The ChatGPT app is free to download and use. Interested Android users can now head to Google Play Store and pre-register. They will receive a notification once the app goes live on Android.

If you’re interested in trying out the ChatGPT Android app, you can pre-register for the app on the Google Play Store now.

Alongside, OpenAI is also bringing ChatGPT for iOS to more countries. The latest expansion now makes ChatGPT’s iOS app available in 11 additional countries including the United States: Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom.

The company is also rolling out custom instructions giving users more control over chatbot’s responses. For now, the feature is available only to Plus users and will expand to all users in the coming weeks. OpenAI has also doubled the number of messages ChatGPT Plus customers can send with GPT-4. Rolling out over this week, the new message limit will be 50 every 3 hours.

