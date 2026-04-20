NASA’s Artemis 2 mission has highlighted how great the iPhone’s camera can be for taking photos beyond the realm of Earth. However, astronaut Reid Wiseman has now shared an iconic video of an ‘Earthset’ captured from the far side of the Moon, and the footage has been shot on an iPhone!

Wiseman used an iPhone 17 Pro Max to capture the rare sight of the Earth setting behind the Moon’s horizon while aboard the Orion spacecraft’s flyby of the Moon. The 53-second video, which is uncropped and unedited, was shot with the 8x digital zoom lens, showing our planet slowly slipping behind the dark lunar surface.

Wiseman, who was the commander of Artemis 2, described the scene as “watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos.” In his viral post, he wrote, “Only one chance in this lifetime…”

Artemis 2 commander uses iPhone to shoot ‘Earthset’

In the video, Wiseman says that you can hear the rapid shutter clicks of fellow crew member Christina Koch’s Nikon camera as she fires off professional 3-shot brackets through a 400mm lens. Meanwhile, astronauts Victor Glover and Jeremy Hansen watch from an adjacent window of the spacecraft.

Only one chance in this lifetime…



Like watching sunset at the beach from the most foreign seat in the cosmos, I couldn’t resist a cell phone video of Earthset. You can hear the shutter on the Nikon as @Astro_Christina is hammering away on 3-shot brackets and capturing those… pic.twitter.com/8aWnaFJ69c — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 19, 2026

Wiseman writes that he could barely see the Moon through the narrow docking hatch window. However, the iPhone’s compact size made it the perfect tool to frame the view. “I could barely see the Moon through the docking hatch window but the iPhone was the perfect size to catch the view. This is uncropped, uncut… quite comparable to the view of the human eye,” he added.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman simply replied, “Yes.” Other users called it “the most incredible video ever captured by a phone” and “the coolest camera roll of any iPhone user on the planet.”

This wasn’t the only time the iPhone got its shot at fame during NASA’s Artemis 2 mission. While the Orion spacecraft was en route to the Moon, mission specialist Christina Koch captured a striking and widely shared photograph using an iPhone 17 Pro Max’s front-facing selfie camera from inside the capsule. The image shows Koch in silhouette, quietly gazing out one of Orion’s windows at the brilliant blue crescent of Earth floating in the vast blackness of space, with the dimly lit interior of the spacecraft framing the moment.

Taken roughly two days after launch as the crew travelled farther from Earth than any humans since Apollo, this unposed shot quickly went viral for its raw emotional power and human perspective, especially for a photo captured on a consumer smartphone rather than professional gear.

iPhone onboard the Artemis 2 gets fanfare

Wiseman’s post got a lot of reaction from the scientific community as well as tech enthusiasts. Many were quick to point out how the iPhone’s capabilities highlight the rapid advancement of consumer technology. Some pointed out that a device that fits in a pocket achieved what the most advanced cameras of the Apollo era could not.

Apple marketing team right now pic.twitter.com/51NFYvbkOn — AImFeMan (@AImFeMan) April 20, 2026

We now have personal iPhone footage from an astronaut orbiting the far side of the Moon, capturing the Earth setting behind it. This is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/ia5jOAy4OA — Cinema Hub (@_CinemaHub_) April 20, 2026

Quite possibly the most incredible video ever captured by a phone. Bravo. — Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) April 20, 2026

Both the scariest thing, and the most incredible thing I've ever seen, at the same time. How fragile and gorgeous is that little blue marble? 😢😍 — Coenraad Loubser 🇿🇦 (@dagelf) April 20, 2026

“The most advanced camera humanity sent to the Moon in 1969 could not take this shot. A device that fits in a pocket did it in 2026,” one commenter wrote.

Another user expressed gratitude towards Wiseman, stating, “Thank you for grabbing your phone and sharing this raw. Makes it feel so much more real than the pro camera shots.”

I know, the opening is so cool and surreal — Cybertrude (@SummonDarkness_) April 20, 2026

This is a video of earth setting behind the moon taken on a cellphone by an actual human… what an incredible time to be alive. Can you imagine showing this video to someone born anytime before like 1920 — .Sub.Zero. (@triggerOverload) April 20, 2026

The Artemis 2 has made history by flying humanity the farthest from planet Earth. It was also the first time since humanity flew around the Moon after Apollo 17 in 1976. NASA wanted the astronauts to take lots of pictures this time, especially of the Moon’s farside. The agency also wanted to see how a consumer device behaved in the fragile environment of space. In the mix of professional Nikon DSLR cameras were four iPhone 17 Pro Max units that NASA had assigned to each of the astronauts.

But how could the iPhone 17 Pro Max capture such detailed footage?

The iPhone 17 Pro Max’s camera is considered one of the most advanced smartphone imaging systems ever created, featuring an all-48MP triple Fusion camera array, consisting of a 48MP Main (ƒ/1.78), 48MP Ultra Wide (ƒ/2.2), and a new 48MP Telephoto (ƒ/2.8) with next-generation tetraprism design.

The Telephoto sensor is 56% larger than its predecessor, enabling superior detail, better low-light performance, and true optical-quality 4x and 8x zoom — the longest optical-quality reach ever on an iPhone. Powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip and a new Quantum Image Engine with advanced computational photography and machine learning-based demosaicing, the system delivers exceptional dynamic range, natural colours and reduced noise. It also offers pro-level features like 48MP RAW, ProRes video, and second-generation sensor-shift stabilisation across multiple lenses. Even the front-facing 18MP Center Stage camera offers improved low-light selfies and intelligent framing.

These hardware and software leaps allowed it to effortlessly capture sharp, detailed photos and videos in the extreme lighting conditions of deep space during the Artemis 2 mission, proving its robustness far beyond everyday use.