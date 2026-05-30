The artificial intelligence world just had a wildly busy week, balancing massive financial milestones with some really interesting global shifts. Tech giant Anthropic completely dominated the news cycle, inching incredibly close to a historic $1 trillion valuation following a huge funding round—a massive financial surge that they paired with the release of their highly anticipated, ultra-powerful Claude Opus 4.8 model.

At the same time, we saw how AI is playing out on the global stage. Aviation powerhouse Airbus teamed up with Europe’s Mistral AI to secure localised tech for aerospace, while over in India, the Bihar AI Summit 2026 took centre stage. From staggering corporate wealth to grassroots tech breakthroughs, here is everything you need to know about what happened last week.

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Huawei unveils full-stack AI data centre infrastructure solution

Huawei has launched a comprehensive data infrastructure platform tailored for next-generation AI data centres. The announcement was made by Yuan Yuan, Vice President of Huawei and Head of its Data Storage Product Line, during the Huawei Innovative Data Infrastructure (IDI) Forum 2026 in Paris.

According to the company, the new offering is designed to simplify the development of AI-focused data centres and support businesses in deploying artificial intelligence at scale. Huawei noted that the growing use of AI applications is dramatically increasing enterprise demand for computing resources, prompting organisations to modernise traditional IT systems with dedicated AI-ready infrastructure.

Bihar AI Summit 2026 highlights emerging technology opportunities

The Bihar AI Summit 2026 served as a key forum for discussions on the growing role of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies in reshaping various sectors. The event explored AI-driven innovations in governance, healthcare, education, agriculture, finance, transportation, energy, startups, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Bringing together government representatives, industry experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, academics, students, and technology enthusiasts, the summit focused on fostering partnerships, exchanging ideas, and promoting innovation to accelerate Bihar’s and India’s digital transformation journey.

Anthropic approaches $1 trillion valuation following major funding round

US-based artificial intelligence company Anthropic is nearing a valuation of $1 trillion after securing a massive new investment round, placing it ahead of OpenAI in terms of market valuation as both companies move closer to potential public listings.

The developer of the Claude AI model raised $65 billion in fresh capital, with backing from investors including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks, and Sequoia Capital. The funding has pushed the company’s post-money valuation to approximately $965 billion.

Anthropic reported continued growth in enterprise adoption of Claude, with annualised revenue surpassing $47 billion earlier this month. The company said the newly raised funds will be used to strengthen AI safety and interpretability research, expand computing capacity to meet rising customer demand, and further develop products and strategic partnerships.

“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic.

Airbus partners with Mistral AI

Airbus has signed a partnership agreement with Mistral AI, a European leader in artificial intelligence (AI). This collaboration supports Airbus’s ambition to place cutting-edge, ethical and trustworthy AI at the core of Airbus operations and processes, from initial design to on-board capabilities. This partnership will expand the use of artificial intelligence across Airbus’ commercial aircraft, helicopter, defence and space activities, while adhering to strict security and sovereignty requirements, including for critical, highly confidential and military aerospace applications.

“This partnership paves the way for the deployment of high-impact, high-value use cases of trusted and responsible AI in aerospace.” said Catherine Jestin, Executive Vice President Digital at Airbus. “Thanks to the high-performance models and made-to-measure support of Mistral AI experts, we are building the foundations necessary to power our current and future products and services, enabling us to serve our customers better.”

Under the agreement, Airbus will acquire licences for the full Mistral AI product suite, enabling the deployment of models on-premises, in trusted clouds or wherever it makes sense for Airbus and its customers. The partnership also guarantees Airbus access to Mistral AI’s leading researchers and influence over the AI product roadmap, enabling the development of bespoke solutions for complex aerospace challenges.

Anthropic releases Claude Opus 4.8

Anthropic is upgrading Claude Opus to a new version: Claude Opus 4.8. It builds on Opus 4.7 with improvements across benchmarks, and is a more effective collaborator. It’s available today for the same price.

Opus 4.8 launches alongside several new features. Users on claude.ai now have control over the amount of effort Claude puts into a task. Claude Code has a new “dynamic workflows” feature that allows it to tackle very large-scale problems. And fast mode for Opus 4.8—where the model can work at 2.5× the speed—is now three times cheaper than it was for previous models.

Anthropic said the price for use of Claude Opus 4.8 when not in ‘fast’ mode will remain at $5 per million input and $25 per million output tokens, while fast mode costs $10 per million input tokens and $50 per million output. Fast mode for Opus 4.8 works at 2.5x.

The company has positioned Opus 4.8 as designed for coding and agentic workflows in coding, where the model can use tools inside a context and check its own work. It says Opus 4.8 improves on Opus 4.7 on benchmarks for coding, agent skills, reasoning, and office work.