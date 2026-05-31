In a country grappling with a growing burden of diabetes, heart disease and obesity, healthcare provider Madhavbaug has launched FoodRx, a nutrition-focused initiative that seeks to position traditional Indian food as a powerful tool in preventing and managing lifestyle disorders.

The launch comes at a time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in metabolic diseases. With over 10 crore people living with diabetes and millions more affected by cardiovascular conditions and obesity, the need for preventive healthcare solutions has become increasingly urgent.

FoodRx is built on a simple premise: that everyday Indian foods, when scientifically designed and nutritionally balanced, can play a significant role in improving health outcomes. The programme emphasizes high-protein and high-fibre foods derived from familiar ingredients such as moong dal, horse gram, urad dal, millets, pulses and sprouts.

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Overhauling Modern Diets

Unlike many modern health foods that rely on imported ingredients or drastic dietary changes, FoodRx focuses on traditional Indian preparations. Products are designed around familiar formats such as upma, dosa, chilla and dhokla, making them easier to incorporate into daily routines.

Two Decades of Clinical Data

The initiative draws on nearly two decades of clinical experience accumulated by Madhavbaug, founded in 2006 by Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane. What began as an Ayurveda-based cardiac rehabilitation centre in Khopoli, Maharashtra, has grown into a network of more than 350 clinics and four hospitals across India.

According to the company, more than 10 lakh patients with lifestyle disorders have been treated through its network over the past 18 years. Insights from this extensive patient base have informed the development of FoodRx, helping identify dietary patterns that support long-term metabolic health while remaining practical for Indian households.

“Food is the most powerful medicine available to us, yet it is often the most neglected part of healthcare,” said Dr. Rohit Madhav Sane, Founder and Managing Director of Madhavbaug. “Over the years, we have seen that sustainable health improvements happen when patients adopt dietary habits that are rooted in their culture and easy to follow.”

Dr. Sane said FoodRx is aimed not only at people already diagnosed with chronic diseases but also at those at risk of developing them. “We have been reversing diseases for 25 years. FoodRx is our effort to ensure fewer people need reversal in the first place. Prevention has to become the first line of treatment, not the last option,” he said.

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As healthcare systems increasingly shift their focus towards prevention, FoodRx enters the market with a proposition that is both modern and familiar: that the Indian kitchen may hold some of the most effective tools for combating the country’s lifestyle disease crisis.

FoodRx products are currently available through Madhavbaug clinics, the company’s website and leading e-commerce platforms.