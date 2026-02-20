If you’re in Delhi this weekend and still haven’t made plans, you honestly don’t need to worry. The city has something happening in almost every corner. Whether you want a slow, thoughtful evening or a loud, high-energy outing, there’s an option waiting for you. You could spend your evening learning how to brew the perfect cup of coffee at an intimate masterclass. Or you could grab your friends and head to a jam night where strangers turn into bandmates and music flows without rules.

If you’re in the mood for something cultural, there’s a rare martial arts showcase that dives into history and tradition. And if big stages and live crowds excite you, a major music festival is ready to bring together powerful voices from the North East.

Delhi is just not slowing down this weekend.

1. Coffee Sutra Brewing Masterclass

If you love coffee and want to know what really makes it taste the way it does, this one is for you. Daily Drama is hosting a special coffee masterclass in collaboration with Coffee Sutra Specialty Roasters. The session will be led by Coffee Sutra’s Dushyant Singh and Daily Drama’s Rishabh Bhambri. It’s not just about sipping coffee. It’s about understanding it.

You’ll learn about beans, grind size, extraction and flavour. There will be live brewing demonstrations. You can also ask questions and learn how to make better coffee at home.

Expect conversations around single-origin coffees and how different roast profiles change the taste and aroma. If you have ever wondered why some coffee tastes fruity while some tastes bitter, this session will explain it in simple terms.

At the session, you can expect a guided walk-through of different coffee beans, grind sizes and how each one affects flavour in your cup. There will be live slow brew demonstrations where experts show you the process step by step, along with practical tips you can easily use at home. Most importantly, it’s an interactive experience, giving you the chance to speak directly with the founders, ask questions and understand coffee beyond just drinking it.

Where: Daily Drama, Defence Colony

Dates: February 21–28

Time: 4 PM and 7 PM

2. Jam Night at Vasant Kunj Social

If you don’t want something serious and just want to chill, head to Vasant Kunj Social for a cozy jam night.

This is one of those evenings where strangers become bandmates. Musicians walk in with their instruments, and music just happens. You don’t need to be a professional. You just need the mood.

It’s relaxed, it’s fun, and it’s unpredictable. Some performances will surprise you. Some will make you sing along.

If you enjoy live music in an informal setting, this is a good weekend plan.

Where: Vasant Kunj Social

Dates: February 21 and 22

3. KNMA Legacy Series: Thang Ta

For something very different, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art is presenting a special programme on Thang Ta, the traditional martial art form from Manipur.

The event is part of KNMA’s Legacy Series and will take place at Triveni Kala Sangam.

Thang Ta, formally known as Huyen Lallong, is not just about combat. It is a centuries-old knowledge system that blends movement, ritual and philosophy.

The evening will include live demonstrations by students from different Thang Ta traditions. There will also be interactions with practitioners who will explain the martial and cultural aspects of the form.

Students from groups like the Huyen Lallong Manipur Thang-Ta Cultural Association and others will perform. The evening will end with two group performances choreographed by Surjit Nongmeikapam and Priti Patel.

If you are curious about India’s indigenous martial traditions, this is worth attending.

Where: Triveni Kala Sangam

Date: February 20

4. North East Music Festival

For the first time in Delhi, the North East Music Festival – Sound Without Conflict will be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The festival celebrates music from the North East and focuses on unity, equality and peaceful coexistence. Entry is free, but you need to register.

The lineup includes well-known artists such as Parikrama, Rudy Wallang, Girish Pradhan, Rewben Mashangva, Taba Chake, Reble, Tetseo Sisters and Borkung Hrangkhawl.

You can expect a mix of folk, indie, rock and hip-hop. Beyond music, there will be curated food stalls serving flavours from the North East.

The festival is designed as a safe and inclusive space where culture is celebrated and conversations happen.

Date: Sunday, February 22, 2026

Time: Gates open at 2:30 PM

Venue: JLN Stadium – Gate 17, New Delhi

Entry: Free (Registration required)

5. India Design ID 2026

If you are into interiors, furniture, architecture or just beautiful spaces, don’t miss India Design ID 2026.

Held at the NSIC Exhibition Grounds, this four-day event brings together more than 150 Indian and international brands.

You will see furniture, lighting, collectible objects and large installations. The theme this year is “The Age of Design Syncretism,” which explores how tradition meets technology and craft meets innovation.

India Design ID is not just a trade fair. It includes different segments like ID Exhibit, ID Symposium, ID Honours and Special Projects. It has grown into one of the biggest design platforms in the country.

Whether you are a professional designer or just someone who loves well-designed spaces, there is a lot to explore.

Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla

Dates: February 19–22

So, what’s your weekend plan?

Delhi rarely sits still, and this weekend is proof. You can learn how to brew better coffee, jam with strangers, watch a traditional martial art performance, attend a massive music festival, or explore cutting-edge design.

Pick what matches your mood, or try more than one.