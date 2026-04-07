As Artemis II settles into its first full week in orbit, the attention isn’t limited to the findings in deeper space; the tools used by the four astronauts in the mission have emerged as a talking point.

As reported by GQ Magazine, the crew, comprising Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, is wearing the Omega Speedmaster X-33, a watch designed specifically for space missions.

Omega Speedmaster X-33: NASA’s Modern Moonwatch

Omega’s connection with NASA goes back to the Apollo 11 Moon Landing, when the Speedmaster became the first watch worn on the Moon in 1969, as reported by GQ Magazine.

But the X-33 is built for today’s missions. It’s an ‘ana-digi’ watch, which means it combines traditional hands with a digital display. Inside, it runs on Omega’s Calibre 1666 quartz movement, designed to handle far more than just basic timekeeping.

As per GQ Magazine, NASA continues to use this model even though it is no longer sold publicly, simply because it has proven reliable in real mission conditions.

Why NASA Still Uses the Omega Speedmaster X-33 for Space Missions

In space, accuracy is everything. The X-33 is made from lightweight titanium. It is also built to remain precise even when temperatures change inside the spacecraft. According to GQ Magazine, this level of reliability is one of the key reasons NASA has continued to trust the watch for years.

Earlier versions had shinier surfaces, but those caused glare in space. Later models were redesigned with a brushed finish to avoid reflections, an important upgrade for astronauts working in bright conditions.

Key features of Omega Speedmaster X-33 that help astronauts in space

The X-33 works more like a mission tool than a regular watch. As noted by GQ Magazine, it helps astronauts track Mission Elapsed Time from the moment of liftoff and manage different phases of the journey.

It can run a chronograph and a countdown timer at the same time, which is useful during critical operations. It also includes multiple alarm options, including daily alerts, one-time alarms set to UTC, and alerts linked to mission timing.

The alarm is loud enough to be heard over the constant noise inside the spacecraft. The digital display stays easy to read, and a special feature moves the watch hands aside so the screen is never blocked during important moments.

NASA-Qualified Space Watch: History of the Omega X-33

The X-33 was first introduced in 1998 at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre and quickly became a trusted part of space missions. The second-generation model, released in the early 2000s, is still used today.

It carries an engraving that reads ‘Flight-Qualified by NASA for Space Missions.’ Unlike the classic Moonwatch, this version is meant for use inside the spacecraft, not for spacewalks, as digital screens and batteries are not suited for extreme outer-space conditions.

Even newer versions of the X-33 have not replaced it, which shows how dependable this model continues to be.

Artemis II Astronaut Gear: Strap, design and other details

Even the strap is designed with a purpose. The Artemis II crew appear to be using black straps lined with Kevlar, with extensions that allow the watch to fit over a spacesuit.

Unlike older astronaut watches that used velcro, this one uses a simple pin buckle. It’s a small detail, but it shows how practicality often matters more than anything else in space.

The historic watch seen before launch

There’s also a subtle nod to space history. Before launch, Commander Reid Wiseman was seen wearing a Breitling Navitimer Cosmonaute.

This watch became the first Swiss wristwatch to go into space in 1962. According to GQ Magazine, wearing it was a quiet tribute to the early days of space exploration.

Artemis II Mission: Where space technology meets legacy

Artemis II represents the future of space travel, but it also carries forward decades of history.

As reported by GQ Magazine, the Omega Speedmaster X-33 shows how even a small piece of equipment can play a major role, offering precision, reliability, and support in one of the most demanding environments imaginable.