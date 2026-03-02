Dubai has become much more than just a place to shop or film a dance sequence. It has officially turned into the ‘second home’ for Bollywood. Whether it’s for the tax-free perks, the privacy from the Mumbai paparazzi, or the sheer luxury, the list of celebrity homeowners in the desert is growing fast. Here is a look at where your favourite stars actually live.

Shah Rukh Khan: Jannat

Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first to plant his flag in Dubai. His villa, ‘Jannat,’ is located on the exclusive K-Frond of Palm Jumeirah. Gifted to him by the city’s developers years ago, the mansion has its own private beach and a pool, with interiors designed by Gauri Khan. But SRK’s connection to Dubai went even further in 2026. He recently launched “Shahrukhz by Danube,” a massive 55-storey business tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, making him a major player in the city’s skyline.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Sanctuary Falls at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan chose a quieter, resort-style life. Since 2015, they have owned a palatial villa in Sanctuary Falls at the Jumeirah Golf Estates. This Rs 16 crore home is a tech marvel, featuring full home automation and a private cinema by Bang & Olufsen. The family also reportedly maintains a massive mansion in Emirates Hills for larger gatherings.

Salman Khan: The Address Downtown

Salman Khan’s Dubai lifestyle is pure luxury. He owns a luxurious flat at The Address Downtown, which is very close to Burj Khalifa. This is his primary hub for business meetings and hanging out with close friends whenever he visits the UAE for events.

Shilpa Shetty: Palm Jumeirah

Shilpa Shetty’s history with Dubai property is famous. For their wedding anniversary in 2010, Raj Kundra gifted her an apartment on the 19th floor of the Burj Khalifa. However, as their family grew, they realised they needed more space and privacy than a skyscraper could offer. They eventually sold the Burj flat and moved into a massive Palm Jumeirah villa, which is now their go-to holiday home.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash: Danube Properties

The trend isn’t just for film legends. TV’s power couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash (fondly called ‘TejRan’ by fans) joined the club in 2022. They picked up a sleek, fully furnished apartment in a Danube Properties project for around Rs 2 crore. Their favourite feature? A private plunge pool built right onto their balcony.

As of early 2026, stars like Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt have also deepened their ties with the city. Sanjay Dutt, one of the first to get a UAE Golden Visa, spends a huge chunk of his time in his Dubai mansion. Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia have recently become the faces of luxury developments in Downtown Dubai, showing that the next generation of stars is just as invested in the city’s future as the veterans.