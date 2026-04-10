Taylor Swift: Billionaire couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in October 2026, sending Swift’s global fanbase into a frenzy. The news created an online sensation speculating when the couple would tie the knot. With the much-awaited nuptials reportedly around the corner, social media theories have gone all out in predicting June 13 as the final date.

But a new report from Page Six revealed that the official save-the-date cards for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s wedding have officially gone out. An anonymous source revealed that the power couple will make it official on July 3.

Where is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding?

The Kansas City Chiefs Champ and the Life of a Showgirl era star were rumoured to exchange vows in the billionaire singer’s Rhode Island estate. Located next to a luxury hotel, it was speculated to be the perfect destination for the high-profile affair.

However, the Page Six report revealed that Swift’s love for New York has found a way to wiggle inside the wedding. Set to be attended by beauty and TV mogul Selena Gomez, the event would one of the biggest Hollywood weddings of all time.

Taylor Swift has never shied away from expressing her love for the Big Apple and has dropped subtle hints in her songs and creations. But the couple is set to ‘go all out’ with their New York wedding, joining the list of star-studded weddings like that of Beyonce and Jay-Z (Shawn Carter).

Along with these A-list stars, others from the entertainment fraternity include Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas.

Swift has served as the New York City Global Welcome Ambassador for 2014–2015 and has often been at the forefront of promoting tourism. In fact, Kelce has often mentioned that he has been a fan of the Empire City. “It’s cool to just kinda vibe around the city,” he had said. “I think it’s one of my favourite things to do in New York, just be one with the city and just kinda walk the streets and feel the electricity, feeling everybody doing their own s–t and meeting a few new people along the way,” he had added, as per Page six.