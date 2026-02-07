For all the love birds out there who want to rejoice, it is officially here! Valentine’s Week 2026 will begin tomorrow, Saturday, February 7, and week-long celebrations will officially culminate in the main event: Valentine’s Day on February 14. An occasion observed for its celebration of love, couples all over the world take the time to observe the whimsical traditions that celebrate a specific aspect of a relationship through the week.

The first day on the Valentine’s week calendar is Rose Day which is falling on Saturday, February 7. The flower – which has long been recognized as a symbol of love – was first attributed by the Greeks and Romans to their respective versions of the Goddess of Love: Aphrodite or Venus, who also happened to be the Goddess of Beauty and Fertility. The tradition carried on.

Then, medieval poets and those of ensuing eras cemented its reputation as a representation of love through their poems. In the Victorian era, the language of flowers was particularly important and the rose’s status as a romantic symbol was established. Furthermore, the colour of the rose also signified different emotions – so say, giving someone a pink rose sent a different message than giving someone a red rose. We refer to those meanings even today when it comes to the art of flower giving.

It is thus very important to know what the different rose colours mean and learn the language of flowers; it will ultimately help you to profess your feelings most accurately and prevent you from sending the wrong message to the wrong person and conversely: allow you to send the right message to the right person. Here is what the different rose colours signify and what they say about your feelings:

The language of roses decoded

Red Rose:

Red roses signify passionate love and strong commitment

The most classic rose colour, the red rose is the hallmark of Valentine’s day. It is seen everywhere from weddings to proposals to dates; the power of a red rose stays unbeaten despite the centuries that have passed since it attained the status of the symbol of love.

It is simply the loudest way to profess your all-consuming feelings in the language of roses. This flower represents deep, romantic love and passion and is a bold yet subtle way to convey a serious bond. Red roses are reserved for “the one” or even someone you feel an all-consuming love for. Red roses scream from the rooftops: your desire, your devotion and your adoration. Give these to your partner or propose with them – tell them, “I am in love with you.”

Pink Rose:

Pink roses symbolize admiration and gratitude

The pink rose is another popular option to express your feelings on Rose Day and the broad emotion attached to it is gratitude or admiration. There are variations in pink roses ranging from magenta to peach and each shade has a different meaning centred around the emotion; yes it can get confusing but buckle up, here’s a lesson. Magenta or dark pink roses symbolize a strong sense of gratitude and say, “I really appreciate you being in my life.” Give them to your partner or close friend to convey your admiration.

Light pink roses lean more towards sweetness or gentle awe. They are less intense compared to their darker variety and are often associated with puppy or a sweeter love; perfect for a new relationship or showing a sister or mother that you care. Lastly, peach roses purely symbolize sincerity and thanks; a flower that you can present to friends as well as lovers and express to them a sincere gratitude for being a part of your life.

Orange Rose:

Orange roses represent excitement and fascination

On the colour wheel, orange is created by mixing red and yellow and the meaning behind the colour translates to the flowers as well. As red is the colour of love and romance and yellow is the colour of friendship, orange- a combination of both – is the bridge colour and symbolizes warmth, excitement and fascination. An orange rose says, “I like you” and “Let’s be adventurous together”. It is the perfect flower for crushes, close friendships (BFFs) or the beginning of something new.

Give these to someone who excites you and speaks to that new feeling in your heart: the feeling of joy and enthusiasm that their presence makes you feel. Orange roses, lacking the passion of red but retaining the warmth, are a perfect way to shyly confess your interest and signal to your special someone that you are optimistic about your future relationship.

Yellow rose:

Yellow roses send a message of friendship and platonic love

Yellow is the colour most closely associated with happiness and friendship. A yellow rose most prominently signifies platonic love and the warmth of friendship. On its own, yellow roses can be given to friends and colleagues to show them your appreciation for the friendship.

When mixed with other roses, particularly the red varieties, it symbolizes warmth and excitement along with passion – making for a more meaningful bouquet. Yellow roses represent pure joy and companionship without any romantic pressure. It’s the safest bet for someone you just want to see smile.

Purple Rose:

The rare purple rose represents a mysterious and magical kind of love

Purple roses are rare so to be gifted one will always be memorable for the receiver. They are not found naturally and only achieve their prized colour through hybridization; thus treated like a status symbol. Purple has been associated with royalty since time immemorial and associated with the mystical. In the language of roses, the purple ones represent a love that is mysterious and feels like a fairy tale.

If you feel that your connection with someone is deeply magical and enchanted; a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love that people are rarely lucky to find, give your beloved a purple rose. Lighter shades, particularly lavender and lilac, are strongly associated with falling in love instantly and feeling bewitched by someone.

White Rose:

White roses are perfect for a innocent, timid kind of love

Finally, white roses round out the list with their pure and sincere meaning. White as a colour has always represented purity and innocence and the meaning translates to the world of flowers as well. White roses are a popular choice during weddings and anniversaries, right along with red roses.

White is perfect for the start of a relationship as it symbolizes hope and a blank slate for love to grow. It can also be used to express a desire for peace and a fresh start after a conflict, expressing sincere regret. They are the perfect choice for someone who is either timidly trying to confess their love or to wash away their past mistakes.

The importance of picking the right colour

Choosing the right color is basically a way to make sure your message doesn’t get lost in translation. Since roses have had specific meanings for a centuries, picking the wrong one can be a little awkward – like giving a “let’s just be friends” yellow rose to someone you’re actually head-over-heels for.

Think of it as a coded way to show you actually put some thought into the gift. It’s one thing to just grab a random bouquet from the store, but it’s another thing to pick a specific color because you know what it stands for. Here’s wishing you a happy Rose Day 2026! Happy rose hunting!