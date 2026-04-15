In the fast-changing world of Bollywood, where new diet trends and fitness fads come and go every season, one actor stands out for his unwavering discipline. Akshay Kumar, fondly known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, has remained committed to a simple, consistent lifestyle that defies trends.

At 58, Akshay continues to look fitter and more youthful than ever, often appearing as energetic as he did decades ago. While many attribute his enviable physique to expensive treatments, the actor insists that his secret lies in a straightforward, disciplined routine that anyone can adopt.

The 4 am club

For Akshay, fitness is a lifelong habit rather than a temporary goal. Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia in his podcast, the actor explained that his famously early routine started when he was a child and has remained unchanged. He shared that he has simply kept habits alive from his childhood, having been told to sleep early and wake up early.

His day begins at 4:00 am, and while he does not judge the nightlife of his peers, he admits he is not the type to stay out late, often waiting for wrap-up parties to end so he can maintain his strict sleep schedule.

The monkey gym and natural movement

Akshay further revealed in the podcast that he has moved away from traditional bodybuilding and heavy weightlifting. He prefers functional movements that mimic nature. The actor describes his workout area as a gym designed for monkeys, focusing primarily on rock climbing, outdoor sports, and body-weight exercises.

The gut-first philosophy and early dinners

The most important rule in Akshay’s book is the timing of his meals. During a recent book launch event for the title Your Body Already Knows, he explained that the secret to avoiding disease is a healthy stomach.

He told the audience that by the time a person wakes up, it should be time for the stomach to relax, yet most people start working it immediately with breakfast. He believes that if one pays maximum attention to the stomach, diseases will stay away. By finishing dinner by 6:30 PM, he gives his body several hours to digest food before his 10:00 pm bedtime, allowing his entire system to rest.

The Monday reset and weekly fasting

To keep his metabolism sharp and his energy levels high, Akshay also practices a strict weekly fast. At the same book launch event, he shared that his routine involves eating his last meal on Sunday evening and then going the entire day on Monday without any food. He only breaks the fast on Tuesday morning.

This practice, supported by nutritionists for its ability to detox the body and improve concentration, allows him to stay light and energetic during long days on film sets.

Akshay Kumar’s fitness mantra: Consistency over shortcuts

Akshay further advises his fans against the dangers of crash diets or relying on processed supplements and ‘fake’ fitness. During the book launch interaction, he said that his approach is a very simple thing that anyone can adopt. By sticking to the basics of good sleep, early meals, and natural movement, he has managed to remain Bollywood’s most reliable action star for over thirty years.