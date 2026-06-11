The pharma sector, especially the buzzing CDMO sector is in the spotlight. This is after the US Department of Defense added several prominent Chinese companies to its list of entities identified as “firms linked to Chinese military” recently. Chinese pharmaceutical services company WuXi AppTec is also on this list. What are the implications for Indian companies in the space as a result of this?

While there are no immediate sanctions, industry observers believe that there is potential for long-term opportunities for Indian contract drug manufacturers.

Elara Capital highlighted that “While the development is sentimentally positive for India’s CDMO companies, it would be premature to interpret it as an immediate business opportunity.”

“The addition of Chinese Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisations (CDMO) names like Wuxi Apptec creates a significant opportunity for Indian CDMO firms especially in the small-molecule and peptide space,” Jefferies noted.

Jefferies: India seen as a key beneficiary of the China+1 shift

Jefferies believes the development will accelerate the “China+1” sourcing strategy among global pharmaceutical companies including India.

Indian CDMOs generated around $3-3.5 billion in revenue in FY26, as compared with WuXi AppTec’s $6.3 billion revenue in CY25.

So, Indian companies are well placed to capture a meaningful share of the business that may shift away from China due to the restriction.

China+1 opportunity could reach $700 million annually

Jefferies estimates that the China+1 shift could generate an incremental revenue opportunity of around $ 700 million per year for Indian CDMOs in its base-case scenario.

In a bullish scenario, the opportunity could rise to $1.43 billion annually, while the brokerage estimates a downside case of $330 million.

According to the report, nearly 80% of this opportunity is likely to come from North American pharmaceutical companies.

Indian CDMOs could emerge winners, but not yet: Elara Securities

However, analysts from Elara Securities noted that any potential gains for Indian companies are unlikely to materialise immediately as pharmaceutical supply chains are complex and take years to shift.

“The transfer of pharmaceuticals manufacturing and supply chains is a complex process that usually takes several years, making it too early to assess any meaningful impact on WuXi’s business. Moreover, the move could prove to be part of the broader geopolitical and trade negotiations between the US and China, rather than a precursor to significant near-term shifts in industry-sourcing patterns,” Elara noted highlighting the complex process.

Elara added that the move could also be part of broader geopolitical and trade negotiations between the US and China rather than a signal of imminent changes in pharmaceutical sourcing patterns.

What does the US restrictions under BIOSECURE Act means?

WuXi AppTec’s inclusion in the US Department of Defense’s Section 1260H list brings it under the BIOSECURE Act, which bars US federal agencies and federally funded entities from procuring biotechnology products or services from designated “biotechnology companies of concern” (BCCs).

While the restrictions will be implemented in phases and are unlikely to become fully effective before late 2027 or 2028, the law will prohibit new federal contracts, grants, loans, renewals, and extensions involving these companies.

Existing contracts will be allowed to continue for a five-year transition period, giving customers time to shift supply chains. The move is expected to create a significant long-term opportunity for non-Chinese CDMOs, particularly Indian players with strong capabilities in small molecules and peptides.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is one of the world’s largest CDMOs serving pharmaceutical companies globally.

The company manufactures a significant portion of the active pharmaceutical ingredients used in Eli Lilly’s blockbuster obesity treatments, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

Conclusion

Jefferies expects the Indian CDMO industry to benefit significantly from the shift in global supply chains. Elara, however, believes it is premature to assume that global drugmakers will rapidly shift manufacturing contracts away from Chinese suppliers.

Jefferies projects the CDMO sector’s market size to increase from $ 2.7 billion in FY25 to around $6.9 billion by FY30 in its base case, implying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18%. In a bullish scenario, the market could reach nearly $ 9.7 billion by FY30.