Several US states have decided not to take part in President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair,” a major event planned as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, reported CNN.

The fair is scheduled to run from June 25 to July 10 on the National Mall in Washington DC. It aims to bring together all 50 states and US territories in a large national showcase. Organisers have promoted it as a patriotic event inspired by historic world fairs, with exhibits featuring each state’s culture, history and traditions.

However, officials from Oregon, Washington and North Carolina said they will not participate, reported CNN. Pennsylvania has not yet made a final decision.

Why are some states refusing to participate?

State officials said financial concerns played a major role in their decisions. Oregon officials said the cost of taking part was much higher than expected. According to emails obtained by CNN, state representatives told organisers that shipping expenses alone could reach about $70,000.

Luke Harkin, a spokesperson for Oregon Governor Tina Kotek, told CNN that the state had concerns beyond the financial burden. “The State of Oregon will not be participating in the Great American State Fair due to both the cost of participating in the Fair and growing concerns that the event in Washington D.C. is shaping up to be a more partisan affair than originally presented,” Harkin said.

North Carolina officials also raised budget concerns. A spokesperson involved in the state’s America 250 planning said available funds were being directed toward local anniversary events across North Carolina instead of the Washington fair.

The states that have declined invitations are all led by Democratic governors, adding a political dimension to the debate surrounding the event.

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Despite the withdrawals, organisers insist that every state and territory will still have a presence at the fair. Freedom 250, the Trump-aligned non-profit organising the celebration, said state stories would be represented even when governors’ offices choose not to participate directly.

“What we can say is that every state’s story will be told in a way that’s authentic to its people, history, and culture,” a Freedom 250 spokesperson told CNN. The spokesperson added that states could be represented through tourism agencies, companies or local organisations if official state governments chose not to participate.

What will visitors see at the fair?

The fair forms part of a much larger series of America 250 celebrations backed by Trump and his allies. The president first proposed the idea during his 2023 presidential campaign. The project has since grown into one of the most visible events linked to the country’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

Large white exhibition tents with classical-style designs will line the National Mall. Organizers also plan attractions including a giant Ferris wheel, movie screenings, military flyovers and live performances.

Freedom 250 shared preliminary pavilion designs from 21 states, reported CNN. South Carolina proposed a mini-golf course, Texas plans a replica of the Alamo, and Montana intends to feature a fossil excavation experience.

Arizona’s pavilion design recreates the famous sandstone formations of Antelope Canyon. Michigan plans to display a mechanical milking cow. Minnesota visitors could win prizes by selecting miniature versions of the state’s official bird, the Common Loon.

The fair has already faced several challenges before opening. Earlier plans for a major opening concert collapsed after several performers withdrew from the event.

Trump later announced that he would instead launch the celebration with a large rally. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote, “We don’t want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep, we’ve told them all to stay home,” he wrote. “All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!” Trump added.

The state fair is only one part of a broader America 250 program that has attracted criticism from some watchdog groups and Democratic opponents. Critics say that events linked to the anniversary have become closely associated with Trump’s political image.

Freedom 250 operates as a non-profit subsidiary of the National Park Foundation and does not have to publicly disclose its donors. At the same time, legal disputes continue over another America 250 event, which is a planned Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House, reported CNN. Two Virginia residents have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop the event, arguing against its use of public resources. The administration has defended the plans and said cancelling the event would disrupt months of preparation.

Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), a watchdog organization, has also taken legal action seeking records related to Freedom 250, as per CNN report. A federal judge recently ordered the administration to respond to part of that complaint by June 26.

PEER Executive Director Tim Whitehouse criticised the administration’s approach to the celebrations, reported CNN. “It’s not to say that a Great American Fair or UFC fight or a car race as part of our 250th celebrations isn’t appropriate,” Whitehouse said. “It’s the way they’re being handled and managed in a sort of a corrupt, non-transparent way,” he said.