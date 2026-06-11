The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be the biggest tournament in football history. It will also be the richest.

FIFA has approved a record financial package worth $871 million for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The amount is nearly double the $440 million distributed during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and reflects the expansion from 32 teams to 48 teams.

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The governing body increased the approved package from an earlier budget of $727 million, citing the additional operational and logistical demands of hosting a 104-match tournament across three countries.

The money will not be distributed solely to the eventual champions. FIFA’s financial package covers prize money, qualification grants, preparation funding, operational support and compensation payments to clubs that release players for international duty.

How FIFA’s $871 million World Cup 2026 package will be distributed

The largest share of the package is the $655 million performance-based prize pool.

Teams will receive payments depending on how far they progress in the tournament.

Stage Prize Money Champions $50 million Runners-up $33 million Third place $29 million Fourth place $27 million Quarter-finalists $19 million each Round of 16 teams $15 million each Round of 32 teams $11 million each Group-stage teams $9 million each

Apart from performance rewards, every qualified federation will receive $10 million in qualification funding and $2.5 million in preparation grants.

That guarantees each of the 48 participating teams a minimum financial contribution of $12.5 million.

FIFA has also earmarked funding for travel, accommodation, delegation support and ticketing allocations as part of the tournament’s broader operational budget.

The expanded event will involve significantly greater travel requirements than previous World Cups because matches will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Do World Cup players get paid directly by FIFA?

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the World Cup is that FIFA pays players directly.

It does not.

FIFA transfers prize money to national football federations. Each federation then decides how the money is distributed among players, coaches and football programmes.

Compensation structures vary widely.

Some federations offer appearance fees for every match played. Others provide bonuses linked to tournament progress. In many countries, the exact figures remain confidential.

Past examples illustrate how different the systems can be.

During France’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign, reports suggested Kylian Mbappé earned about £17,000 per match before donating his earnings to charity.

England’s players reportedly received around £2,000 per match during the same tournament, with the payments donated to the England Footballers Foundation.

The United States operates under a different model. Following a landmark agreement signed in 2022, US Soccer pools and shares 80 per cent of FIFA World Cup prize money earned by its men’s and women’s national teams, creating one of the most notable equal-pay arrangements in global sport.

Why FIFA also pays hundreds of millions to clubs

National federations are not the only recipients of World Cup money.

Clubs that release players for international duty are compensated through FIFA’s Club Benefits Programme.

For the 2026 World Cup cycle, FIFA has allocated a record $355 million to clubs.

The programme includes:

$250 million for the World Cup finals

$100 million for qualifying matches

$5 million for administration and club support

The inclusion of qualifying matches marks a major expansion of the programme.

FIFA has confirmed that clubs will receive at least $5,000 per player per day during the release period.

The payment begins when players join their national teams and continues until the day after their country is eliminated.

A player exiting during the group stage could generate roughly $160,000 for his club. A player reaching the final could generate close to $285,000.

Clubs will also receive $2,362 for every World Cup qualifying match in which a player appears in the matchday squad.

The biggest payouts are expected to go to clubs with the largest number of international players.

Manchester City leads the list with 19 players represented, followed by Bayern Munich (18), Arsenal (16), Paris Saint-Germain (16) and Barcelona (14).

With $871 million earmarked for federations and another $355 million allocated to clubs, FIFA’s overall World Cup-related commitment now exceeds $1.2 billion.

The 2026 tournament will set records for teams, matches and host nations. It will also establish a new benchmark for football’s financial rewards, making it the most lucrative World Cup ever staged.