Millionaire Mindset: American comedian and actor Will Ferrell, popularly known for his roles in ‘Elf’ (2003) and ‘Barbie’ (2023), recently revealed some unconventional millionaire ‘parenting insights’. While many might assume that the children of a millionaire grow up surrounded by every possible comfort, Ferrell says he has taken a very different approach when raising his own kids.

Father to three, Ferrell’s sons are named Magnus, Mattias, and Axel. Talking about them with fellow comedian Harland Williams on a recent episode of his video podcast, Harland Highway, Ferrell made some shocking revelations about his parenting style. Many on the internet have tagged his approach to parenting as “abusive” while others remain convinced that Ferrell was joking. His straight-faced delivery however left podcaster Williams flabbergasted.

With a hefty net worth of $160 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, Will Ferrell draws a heavy paycheck from his production company, Gary Sanchez Productions and is ranked among the wealthiest Saturday Night Live alumni. He is often compared to contemporaries Bill Murray and Adam Sandler.

‘I won’t pay for stuff for my kids’

Speaking to Harland Williams, Ferrell revealed that he doesn’t spend much on his children, not even food or clothing. He said, “I won’t pay for stuff for my kids…like food and clothing,” leaving Williams speechless, almost taken aback.

He didn’t stop there and said, “They gotta earn it,” sending the podcaster into a spiral of questions like “Wha..How…How would they…why?” With a straight face, Ferrell simply replied, “They gotta figure it out, it’s part of life.” Leaving Williams most confused, he tried to ask him if Ferrell guides them, how to, while the ‘Anchorman’ actor replied, “No. Figure it out. I had to.”

Followed by a few seconds of awkward silence, Ferrell went on to share that if their family were to take a vacation, he ensured that he himself would travel first-class. On the other hand, the children would not only fly economy, but also board a different airline, often the cheapest.

Will Ferrell says he doesn’t buy ANYTHING for his kids, saying when they travel as a family he flies first class and makes them sit in economy on a whole different airline 😭😂 “they gotta earn it… they just gotta figure it out, I had to”

pic.twitter.com/6LdEXkit8o — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) March 27, 2026

Ferrell said, “Whenever we take a family trip, I’ll sit in first-class, and my kids will sit not only in coach but a different airline…not even on the same flight.” Only leaving Williams more staggered than before, he held his chin in dismay and asked with disbelief, “What airline?”

“They only get to fly red-eye with as many layovers as possible,” Ferrell added as he explained how he is trying to teach his sons ‘the value of a buck’.

Netizens weigh in on Ferrell’s millionaire parenting

Triggering a lot of netizens on X (formerly Twitter), an array of posts condemned Ferrell’s parenting style. “Terrible parenting, no parent should want their kid to struggle as they did, especially a rich parent,” wrote a user, while another opined, “You can build character without making your kids feel excluded.”

Pointing out the difference between Boomers, Gen X, and millennials, a user shared how baby boomers “see some nobility in struggle. They don’t want their kids to have it easy.” “While I agree you shouldn’t spoil your child, having them enjoy luxuries from what you earned is a great gift,” they added in the post.

On the other hand, a user (@sageaurelius) felt, “Love him! His kids will understand later in the future! The best education you can give your kids is experience! Nothing beats experience. If they do not experience it, they take it for granted.” At the same time, several netizens pointed out the humour, satire, and comedy of it all, as Williams and Ferrell left it for their audience to interpret.