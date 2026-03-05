Paris Fashion Week officially opened its curtains on Wednesday, March 4, in the iconic fashion capital of the world. With labels such as Balmain or Stella McCartney on display, a debut designer shone among those. 10-year-old Max Alexander stunned fans, critics, and the runway with his creations. While it was his first time showcasing his work in Paris, he had made his debut at the New York Fashion Week at just 8.

The California-based fashion prodigy is not only a Guinness World Record holder, but also behind some viral looks of celebrities like Sharon Stone, Debra Messing, and Willow Shields.

What started with a sewing machine, a dream, and immense support from his family, Alexander has over 5 million followers on his Instagram (couture.to.the.max) today. Surrounded by fabrics, his nimble fingers wove through seams, long before they could form words on paper.

Who is Max Alexander?

Max, born in 2016, found his first muse in his sister, Samantha, who was just 8 at the time. His parents, Jack and Sherri, became his biggest pillars. Usually, designers start with a sketch, but Max likes it more hands-on. He has always followed a drape-first approach with his designs, allowing motion to guide him.

With over 150 designs in his portfolio, Max has been creating for 7 years now, including dresses, jackets, scarves, bags, kimonos, suits, and even stuffed animals. His work and motto, however, stand out due to their vision, not solely because of the revolutionary designs, but also due to their sustainability.

Stepping inside his workshop, you will spot all sorts of fabric, and sometimes even non-fabric like coffee bags. Oozing with creativity, vibrant prints, and mannequins, Max’s couture label ‘To the Max’ is creatively chaotic an the fashion world is here for it.

In September 2024, when Max was 8, he even addressed the United Nations about eco-fashion and sustainability, an industry often associated with waste generation and excess materials. A year later, he created a collection made out of coffee bean bags, hand-dyed in turmeric, beets, and indigo, to give it colours. Innovative and unconventional, the fashion experiment set him apart in the chaotic world of couture.

Max’s Paris debut

Dedicated to Fern Mallis, Max Alexander’s show was an ode to the creator of New York Fashion Week, whom he believes is the ‘fashion godmother’. He displayed a Fall/Winter collection dominated by joyful hues and flowing sustainable couture at the historic Palais Garnier.

There were 15 dresses with silhouettes, colours, trains, and more, with 90 per cent of them made with sustainable materials. His latest bag design sold out in 24 hours, and so did the charms he had made.

While Max’s life may feel scripted with his milestones mapped ahead of him, his mother believed that he mustn’t always be driven by destiny. Like a normal 10-year-old, Max also cooks, plays tennis, skis, writes stories, and even dreams to run a restaurant and a car wash.