Bollywood actress Malaika Arora Khan has leased out a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra West area. The three-year agreement will bring in a total of Rs 1.17 crore in rent for the actress. Property registration papers confirm the deal was officially recorded in March 2026.

The apartment is part of the Vida building, which sits in one of the city’s most popular neighbourhoods. According to documents reviewed by Square Yards, the monthly rent starts at Rs 3.10 lakh and rises by 5 per cent each year. This kind of structured increase is common in high-end rentals in the area.

Premium rental in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods

The tenant paid a security deposit of Rs 20 lakh when the lease was signed. Stamp duty came to Rs 30,819 and registration charges were Rs 1,000. Square Yards checked the papers on the Inspector General of Registration Maharashtra website and calculated the full 36-month total.

Bandra West is known locally as the ‘Queen of the Suburbs’ and with good reason. The area mixes sea-facing apartments with older heritage homes and newer buildings. Many residents here work in business or entertainment, keeping the neighbourhood eclectic and cosmopolitan. The Western Express Highway runs close by and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link cuts travel time to South Mumbai, making it well-connected. Local trains stop nearby, so daily commutes stay easy.

The neighbourhood also lies near business zones such as Bandra Kurla Complex, Lower Parel and Andheri. On top of that, the area has fancy boutiques, restaurants and popular cafes such as Candies, Subko Coffee, Puppy Cuddles and more.

Popular spots like Carter Road and Bandstand keep the streets active in the evenings, and the artsy atmosphere has made it a long-time favourite for members of the entertainment industry.

Because of this mix, Bandra West remains one of the most popular places in Mumbai for renting or buying property. The lease terms for Malaika’s apartment follow the usual pattern seen in other high-end rentals here. Owners set a starting rent and then add small yearly increases to match market changes.

Malaika Arora’s career and personal life

Malaika Arora first gained national attention with her energetic dance performance in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the 1998 film Dil Se…. That single sequence turned her into a recognisable face almost overnight.

She went on to feature in several other popular item numbers, most notably Munni Badnaam Hui, where audiences again responded to her confident screen presence and distinctive style. Over the years she has expanded her work into fashion, fitness and reality television, often appearing as a judge on dance and lifestyle shows while also building her own entrepreneurial projects.

She was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan, with whom she shares a son, and has maintained a clear identity of her own in the industry even after the marriage ended.

The Bandra West rental adds to the list of property moves by Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai recently, wherein they increase their wealth by snapping up convenient, upscale addresses. These in turn bring in massive ROI due to their appeal as fashionable places to reside in as well as being the most practical choice for those balancing busy professional schedules in Bollywood.