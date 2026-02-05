Billie Eilish has never been one to separate her art from her convictions, and the 2026 Grammys proved exactly why she remains one of pop culture’s most compelling voices. Fresh off yet another triumphant night that added to her growing collection of nine Grammys and two Oscars, the 24-year-old singer used her moment under the spotlight to deliver a powerful political message. Declaring that “no one is illegal on stolen land” and bluntly criticising ICE during her acceptance speech, Eilish instantly ignited a global debate.

These remarks were met with fierce backlash from conservative commentators and MAGA supporters. Others questioned the irony of her statement, pointing out that her own Los Angeles property sits on land historically belonging to the Tongva tribe. Following this, her brother and collaborator Finneas publicly defended her, calling out powerful critics and reaffirming her right to speak openly about issues she believes in.

Eilish, however, quietly made one of her most glamorous real estate moves yet. She sealed a deal with an all-cash purchase of a $14 million 1950s-style architectural gem tucked deep within California’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. The off-market acquisition reflects her evolution from a teenage prodigy recording in a bedroom to a global superstar

Eilish’s California estate

Located in La Canada Flintridge, the sleepy neighbourhood is popularly known for its celebrity status. Sometimes called the Kate Yuen house, the property spans nearly 7000 sq feet, including six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. This antique-style home received a modern spin, which was previously owned by Donald Glover.

The Eilish estate welcomes its guests with a large motor court, spacious enough to park a dozen vehicles, as per North Hill Crest. With walls that touch the sky, the double-height ceilings exude luxury and add an old-school charm to her place.

The vast mansion has a separate family room, a formal living room, and a kitchen with an eat-in banquette. For special events and more, Eilish reportedly also had a separate formal dining room. The lavish bedrooms open to en-suite bathrooms and overlook a rectangular swimming pool, with ample space for grand-scale al fresco entertaining. The entire space is blanketed by lush oak trees.

Some other famous residents of La Canada include Shohei Ohtani, Miley Cyrus, Vince Vaughn, Angela Bassett and “Grown-ish” star Yara Shahidi.

Eilish also owned a $2.2 million Glendale ranch, which she bought from Leona Lewis in 2017. It has a separate horse field, stables, and a guesthouse, neatly located on a gated lot.