The 2026 Met Gala saw several Indians shine brightly under the ‘Costume Art’ theme, bringing effortless elegance and cultural richness to the global stage. While renowned Asian designers like Manish Malhotra, Prabal Gurung, and Gaurav Gupta dazzled on the red carpet, all eyes were also on the graceful debut of Jaipur’s royal siblings — Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh, the Maharaja of Jaipur.

Walking the iconic Van Gogh-inspired carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the duo turned heads in creations by Nepal-origin, US-based designer Prabal Gurung. In a charming moment, Sawai Padmanabh Singh, affectionately called Pacho, gave a full turnaround to showcase his spectacular Phulghar coat, which featured a striking full-length mirror on the back.

The Princess’s saree paid a heartfelt ode to Jaipur, the Pink City, and her great-grandmother, Maharani Gayatri Devi. Kumari told Vogue, “She was famously known for wearing chiffon sarees and pearls,” adding that her accessories were chosen intentionally. Gurung also praised Maharani Devi’s timeless style and taste, which helped the royal look dominate several ‘best-dressed’ lists.

Who are Gauravi Kumari and Padmanabh Singh?

Gauravi Kumari is a member of Jaipur’s erstwhile royal family and the daughter of Diya Kumari. Raised between tradition and modernity, she represents a new generation of Indian royals who are as comfortable with heritage as they are with contemporary life. She is closely involved with cultural and philanthropic initiatives, often supporting causes linked to education and preservation of heritage. Known for her understated elegance and public appearances at cultural and social events, Gauravi blends grace with a quiet sense of purpose, carrying forward her family’s legacy in a way that feels relevant today.

Padmanabh Singh, often called Pacho, is the titular Maharaja of Jaipur and one of India’s most recognised young royals. The grandson of Bhawani Singh, he inherited the title at a young age and has since balanced royal responsibilities with a global lifestyle. An accomplished polo player, he has represented India internationally and is known for his passion for the sport. Beyond polo, he is involved in preserving Jaipur’s cultural heritage and royal properties. With his modern outlook and strong connection to tradition, Padmanabh Singh embodies the evolving identity of India’s royal lineage.

A closer look at Princess Gauravi Kumari at 2026 Met Gala

Going back to the archives, Princess Gauravi Kumari’s 2026 Met Gala look was an ode to her heritage and Indian culture. Pieced together by Prabal Gurung, who also dressed DiIjit Dosanjh for his historically royal debut at the 2025 Met Gala, the final outfit was more than just a saree.

“It was important that my grandmother’s sari was not just a source of inspiration, but physically incorporated into the garment in a meaningful way,” said Gauravi.

While chiffon was a direct homage to the Queen of Jaipur, the pearls were from some of her most iconic identities. “We came across this beautiful pink one with subtle self-sequins, and we instantly knew it was the one,” she further added. A balance between the past and present, the look was tied together by a modern off-shoulder blouse.

A signature Gurung, the saree-to-gown precision not only elevated the drape but also made it ‘art’ for the 2026 Met Gala. “The sari-to-gown translation required a very considered internal structure,” he told Vogue. “It’s anchored with couture-level construction so it holds its fluidity without losing shape.”

Chiffon, made from silk, rayon, and other materials, is known for its sheerness and fluid drapery. Associated with royal and regal backgrounds, chiffon was one of the many luxurious textiles in India.

Princess Gauravi’s pearls were directly sourced from Gem Palace in Jaipur. The key accessory to her otherwise minimalist look, she adorned a layered piece with a choke with uncut diamonds and rubies. The ear chains and rings extend into a luxurious harmony, while the Jimmy Choo heels are a perfect blend of modern and archival art.

600-hours and mirror work: Pacho’s iconic Met Gala debut

Jaipur is the perfect blend between art and fashion. With architecture that dates back centuries ago and art that sits in the lanes of the Pink City, the royal debut was the perfect ode to the 2026 Met Gala dress code ‘Fashion is Art’.

Pacho, the Maharaja of Jaipur dawned a Phulgar coat, which was also developed by the collaboration of Gurun, Yash, and Ashima Tholia. What took over 600 hours to make is an opulent blend of aari and zardozi embroidery, finished with dabka and resham.

Princess Gauravi and Maharaja Padmanabh’s 2026 Met Gala look. (Image: X)

“The idea was to bring Rajasthani craftsmanship to the forefront in a way that felt authentic to me,” said Pacho.

The coat also sits over a classic bandhgala which is paired with royal jewels and gems across his neck. The embroidery, however, runs along the surface and as Pacho turns around, only gasps come to mind. A mirror nearly as big as his back represents the iconic mirror-work of Jaipur, an ode to the Sheesh Mahal of Jaipur’s Amer Fort. The sun motif along with it, has been drawn from the Sri Niwas at the City Palace in Jaipur, connects the garment to Pacho’s Suryavanshi lineage.

The jewels resting seamless on his chest are crafted in polki and jadau work, long associated with Johri Bazaar in Jaipur.

3 iconic Prabal Gurung dresses at the 2026 Met Gala

It is interesting to note that the Nepal-origin designer not only dressed the Royals of Jaipur, but was also a part of some of the most iconic appearances at the Met Steps.

Lauren Wasser, an activist and more went for gold this Met Gala. Raising awareness for Toxic Shock Syndrome, she lost her leg in 2012 and the other in 2018, Wasser adorned an effortless Prabal Gurung two-piece and her golden prosthetics shone bright. Her long platinum blonde hair went perfectly with the gold sequinned attire, which she accessories with chunky rings and a watch.

Gurung’s look for Rachel Zegler, American actress and singer, was an ode to ‘The Execution of Lady Jane Grey’ by Paul Delaroche (1833). Styled by Sarah Slutsky Tooley, her look was much appreciated by social media and critics.

Gurung took inspiration from the 1927 painting “Girl in Pink Dress” by Harlem Renaissance artist Laura Wheeler Waring to dress Angela Basset who stunned in pink at the 2026 Met Gala red carpet affair.