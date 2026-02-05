When a young Indian cricketer hits the big league, the first sign of their success usually shows up in their driveway. Recently, we’ve seen a massive surge in luxury car purchases among the Indian cricket team, ranging from record-breaking supercars to high-tech electric SUVs. It’s no longer just about owning a ‘luxury car,’ it’s about owning a statement.

From IPL breakout stars to veteran captains, it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say that the garage of each of these cricketers resemble a high-end auto show. Here is a list of cricketers who recently bought luxury cars and exactly how much they spent.

Abhishek Sharma’s Rs 13 crore Ferrari Purosangue

The biggest headline in the cricket-car world belongs to young opener Abhishek Sharma. He recently shattered the luxury ceiling by purchasing a Ferrari Purosangue. In India, this high-performance beast costs roughly Rs 12.97 crore on-road.

It is a four-door Ferrari that blends supercar speed with an SUV stance, making it one of the most expensive vehicles ever owned by an active Indian cricketer. For a player who is known for his aggressive, fearless batting, picking a Ferrari as his primary ride is a massive statement of intent. It’s loud, it’s rare, and the most prestigious ‘SUV’ in the world right now.

Harshit Rana’s Lamborghini Urus

Following a breakout season, pacer Harshit Rana has joined the Lamborghini club. He opted for the Urus, a favorite among celebrities for its aggressive looks and daily usability. Priced at Rs 4.56 crore, Rana’s new ride is the go-to status symbol for athletes who want the roar of a supercar but the comfort of a luxury SUV. The Urus has become a staple in the Indian dressing room, but for a young player like Rana, it marks his official entry into the elite tier of sports earners.

Arshdeep Singh’s Mercedes-AMG G63

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has gone for the ultimate ‘tough guy’ car: the Mercedes-AMG G63, popularly known as the G-Wagen. Worth Rs 3.59 crore (ex-showroom), this boxy, military-style SUV is famous for its 22-inch rims and its side-exit exhaust pipes.

Arshdeep is clearly a ‘car guy.’ Before he stepped into the Mercedes world, he was well-known for his heavily modified Toyota Fortuner, which featured a custom Lexus-style body kit. This upgrade to the G63, the most expensive AMG-badged vehicle in the country, shows he is serious about his garage. Inside, the car is packed with tech, including twin 12.3-inch screens and a massive 18-speaker Burmester sound system.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s BMW Z4 M40i

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has taken a different route compared to the heavy SUVs of his teammates. He recently picked up a BMW Z4 M40i roadster for about Rs 87 lakh. It’s a sleek, two-seater convertible that focuses more on open-top driving pleasure than sheer size. It’s a choice that fits Chahal’s fun-loving, unique personality, sporty, vibrant, and a bit more agile than a massive truck.

Rohit Sharma’s Tesla Model Y

The Indian captain is moving toward the future. While Rohit has owned various Ferraris and Lamborghinis in the past, he’s lately been seen in a Tesla Model Y. Estimated at around Rs 70 lakh, this purchase signals a clear shift toward electric mobility. For a man navigating the busy, stop-and-go traffic of Mumbai, a high-tech, silent, and self-driving-capable electric car is actually a very practical choice. It shows that even the senior members of the team are thinking about sustainability and new-age tech.

KL Rahul’s MG M9 MPV

KL Rahul has prioritized comfort and luxury over speed with his new MG M9 MPV. Priced at Rs 70 lakh, with massive legroom, lounge-style seating, and premium interiors, it’s the perfect vehicle for a player looking to recover and travel in total peace between high-pressure matches. It’s less about showing off and more about the quality of the journey.

Whether it’s the roar of a Ferrari or the silent hum of a Tesla, the Indian team’s driveway has never looked more diverse.