How much is too much for an Indian wedding? A couple in Punjab have gone viral across social media platforms after they were seen being showered with cash during their wedding ceremony.

While not an uncommon practice in Indian weddings, there appeared to be an endless shower of banknotes as bags of bags of currency were emptied atop the bride and groom. The Internet has since dubbed it the ‘ultimate billionaire affair’ and there appeared to be more currency on the floor than space to walk by the time the lavish display was finished.

While the identity of the couple has not yet been verified, the video went viral on social media, inviting a range of comments from netizens online. While some called it a disrespect to the currency, others urged the family to donate the millions to a noble cause.

From wedding showers to cash showers

At the daylight affair, the bride and groom are standing on the stage, surrounded by their family. As the groom and elders are seen showering endless bundles of cash on the bride, the groom joins her for a brief dance.

Amid the festivities, there is hardly any floor to see as it is covered seamlessly in cash. A helper is also seen collecting the cash from the floor, kneeling and scooping up the money between his arms.

He hurriedly rushes off the stage and is joined by others, too. According to the viral video, there was more than Rs 8 crore showered on the couple; there have been no verified claims of the same.

‘I hope and pray it’s AI’

In a world where AI is advancing at the speed of light, there are moments on social media when netizens want to believe a piece of content is made with AI, due to the sheer disbelief. Eliciting a similar reaction, the viral video prompted a user to comment, “I hope and pray it’s AI.”

At the same time, another user recommended that they could have used this money to fund a poor person’s house, food, or schooling for the underprivileged. “So many ways of showering love,” they added. Some even questioned the Rs8.5 crore claim and wrote, “Had this been Rs 8.5 crore, income tax officials would have attended the wedding.”

“Why not donate to a charity? Trust me that happiness will be something else,” advised a user, “This is too much, considering the fact that how some people are suffering for basic necessities to survive,” added another.