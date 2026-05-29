Over a thousand years ago, even before Jane Austen prepared the first draft of ‘Pride and Prejudice’, this sprawling estate had taken over English history. Becoming the filming location for the BBC’s beloved adaptation of the classic, the Northamptonshire property is on the market.

Set at a whopping price of $60.5 million, as per Robb Report, it’s the house leased by Mr Bingley, where the protagonist Mr Darcy falls in love with Elizabeth for the first time. Tucked away in controversy, the estate was not only the site of a battle, but also part of a divorce settlement.

Georgian architecture and traditional interiors were the perfect fit for Netherfield Park in Jane Austen’s ‘Pride and Prejudice‘. Spanning across more than 1700 acres, the massive space includes formal gardens, a working farm, and even a horse-racing facility.

1000-year-old, 1700 acres, and $60.5 million – The history behind the estate

Built between 1748 and 1754, the Northamptonshire estate was first granted to Geoffrey of Mowbray, a Norman nobleman, after the 11th-century Norman conquest. Passed on to Isabel de Bruce, the property remained a crown jewel for the grandmother of the Scottish king, Robert the Bruce.

The Edgcote House (Image: Instagram)

In 1469, it was later returned to the Crown and became the site of the Battle of Edgcote, an era-defining conflict during the Wars of the Roses. Spending time in the hands of Anne of Cleves, it was a result of a marriage annulment in 1540 with Henry VIII. Forgotten for a millennium, it appeared on screens, loved and adored by many, taking the shape of Mr Darcy’s home from ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

Inside the millennium-old manor

Designed not just as a private residence but as a self-sustaining estate for guests, staff, and large-scale entertaining, one of the crown jewels of the property is the sprawling 26,000-square-foot Edgcote House. Spread across four immaculate floors, the residence still preserves much of its old-world grandeur, carrying forward details that instantly transport you to another era. Ornate plaster ceilings stretch overhead with remarkable intricacy, carved fireplaces anchor the rooms with quiet opulence, while rich wood-panelled walls and delicate hand-painted wallpapers lend the home a layered sense of history and craftsmanship. Every corridor feels curated rather than merely decorated.

Inside the sets of ‘Netherfield Park’. (Image: Instagram)

At the heart of the estate lies one of its most dramatic architectural moments — a magnificent reception hall dominated by a sweeping mahogany staircase that spirals elegantly through the centre of the home. Originally designed to display prized artworks and portraits, the staircase today acts as the visual and emotional spine of the house, tying together its grandeur with effortless grace.

The 1704 acre estate called Northamptonshire. (Image: Instagram)

Beyond the interiors, the estate unfolds into an equally cinematic landscape. An 8.6-acre lake stretches across the grounds, its design believed to have been inspired by legendary English landscape designer Capability Brown. The water reflects the house almost like a painting, adding to the estate’s serene atmosphere. Surrounding it all is a fully operational 1,149-acre farm, blending aristocratic charm with working-country functionality.

For equestrian enthusiasts, the property enters another league altogether. The estate houses extensive riding facilities, including two professional racing yards, private gallops, multiple paddocks, and a racecourse refurbished in 2018 — creating the feel of a countryside sporting retreat designed for both prestige and performance.