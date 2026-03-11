There has perhaps never been a better time to be a billionaire. From booming markets, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and favourable economic conditions, the number of billionaires around the world has surged once again.

According to the 2026 edition of the Forbes World’s Billionaires list, a record 3,428 people now hold billionaire status about 400 more than last year. Collectively, they are worth $20.1 trillion, up $4 trillion from 2025. The United States continues to dominate the rankings with 989 billionaires, including 15 of the world’s top 20. China, including Hong Kong, follows with 610 billionaires, while India ranks third with 229.

Within this vast group of ultra-wealthy individuals is a much smaller but fascinating club, celebrities who turned fame into massive fortunes. Defining a “celebrity billionaire” is not always straightforward. Forbes focuses on individuals who became famous first and then built their wealth afterward.

That distinction excludes people who are primarily known for being rich or for running successful businesses. Instead, the list highlights entertainers and athletes who leveraged their fame to build powerful brands and companies.

Who are the top three richest celebrity billionaires?

Topping the list is filmmaker Steven Spielberg, with an estimated net worth of $7.1 billion. The legendary director and DreamWorks cofounder continues to earn substantially from his films as well as from theme park attractions at Universal Studios based on his movies.

Second on the list is George Lucas, the creator of the Star Wars franchise, with a net worth of $5.2 billion. Lucas became a billionaire after selling Lucasfilm to Disney for $4 billion in 2012, one of the biggest deals in Hollywood history.

Basketball icon Michael Jordan ranks third with a fortune of about $4.3 billion. Much of his wealth comes from endorsements, especially his long-running partnership with Nike, which continues to generate billions through the Jordan brand.

New faces join the celebrity billionaire club

The 2026 list includes four new additions including Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Roger Federer, Dr. Dre and filmmaker James Cameron.

Beyonce’s wealth comes from nearly three decades in music, first as part of Destiny’s Child and later as one of the world’s most successful solo artists. Her achievements include a record 35 Grammy Awards.

Tennis legend Roger Federer built his fortune not only through prize money but also through one of the most valuable endorsement portfolios in sports. His investment in Swiss athletic brand On has also added significantly to his wealth.

Music producer and rapper Dr. Dre reached billionaire status largely due to the success of Beats Electronics. He co-founded the headphone company and Beats Music streaming service, which were sold to Apple for around $3 billion in 2014.

However, director James Cameron joins the list after decades of box office dominance. His films, including Titanic and the Avatar franchise, have generated nearly $9 billion worldwide.

Music, sports and entertainment dominate the list

Music icons continue to feature prominently among celebrity billionaires

Rihanna built much of her fortune through Fenty Beauty, the cosmetics brand she co-owns with luxury giant LVMH. Jay-Z expanded his wealth through investments and luxury liquor brands such as Armand de Brignac and D’Usse. Bruce Springsteen also strengthened his fortune after selling his music catalog to Sony for about $500 million in 2021.

Taylor Swift, whose global tours have broken multiple records, now has an estimated net worth of $2 billion thanks to touring revenue, music royalties and the value of her song catalog.

Athletes also occupy a significant place in the billionaire rankings. NBA star LeBron James has earned more than $1 billion from endorsements and business ventures in addition to his salary. Basketball legend Magic Johnson built a diversified business empire that includes a major stake in life insurance company Equitrust. Golf icon Tiger Woods has accumulated nearly $1.9 billion over his career through prize money and endorsement.