Rani Mukherji’s latest outing at the big screens, Mardaani 3 has been drawing crowds to the cinemas for a week now. The movie, a Yash Raj Film’s production is currently the actress’s 10th highest earner in her career as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

Though the film cannot be categorized as a grade – A blockbuster and its collections have been modest, it is still performing well compared to the first film in the franchise at a similar stage and trailing behind Mardaani 2’s performance by Rs 2 crore. Currently, Mardaani 3 is eyeing the Rs 30 crore milestone having earned Rs 26.33 crore at the end of week one.

Performance at the Box Office

The film which released on January 30, 2026 earned Rs 1.85 crore on Day 7 according to rough data from Sacnilk. This marks a 11.90% fall from the previous day’s collections which amounted to Rs 2.1 crore. The film’s earnings are expected to pick up with the weekend approaching as it had performed decently during its 1st Saturday and Sunday with Rs 6.25 and Rs 7.25 in collections approximately. With Day 7, Mardaani 3’s collections after week one have amounted to Rs 26.33 crores.

In comparison, the first Mardaani movie earned Rs 22.87 crore after the first week while Mardaani 2 earned Rs 28.05 crore in the same time frame as per Sacnilk. This conveniently puts Mardaani 3 right in between the two movies in terms of performance and points towards more or less steady earnings for the franchise. As Mardaani 2’s total collections amounted to Rs 47.35 crore at the end of its theatrical run, there is still time for the latest installment to match up to or even surpass its collections.

Theatre occupancies across India

On day 7, Mardaani 3 commanded an average Hindi occupancy of 9.57% with evening and night shows accounting for the most footfalls at 10.43% and 12.12%. Across different regional areas in the country, the film saw similar occupancies. The NCR region had an occupancy of 11.25% across 598 shows, Pune had the same across 177 shows, Mumbai had an occupancy of 12% across 531 shows and Bengaluru had an occupancy of 7.50% across 217 shows.

On the other hand, Mardaani 2 saw an average Hindi occupancy of 14% – 19% on its seventh day of release with evening and night shows again seeing the highest footfalls with 20 and 23 percent occupancy – significantly higher numbers as compared to the latest movie. Regionally, the film saw much higher occupancies across the same cities. The NCR region had theatre occupancies of 19.50% across 600 shows, while Mumbai had an occupancy of 21.25% across 568 shows.

Pune had an occupancy of 11% from 207 shows and Bengaluru accumulated a decent 17.50% from 149 shows. Though occupancy numbers for the first movie were unavailable it can be safely assumed that it performed behind both Mardaani 2 and 3 as per first week collections. Mardaani 3 – in comparison to its predecessors – has performed roughly the same and the coming days will reveal if it will beat the successes of its primary competitor: Mardaani 2. At the moment, the 2019 sequel seems to be winning the Box Office showdown.