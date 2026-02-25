Katherine Short cause of death: Hollywood actor Martin Short’s daughter, Katherine, has passed away at the age of 42. A spokesperson for the actor confirmed her passing and said, “It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” requesting privacy for the family, reported Daily Mail.

“Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world,” the statement continued. Facing a tragic death, she was last reported to be in her California home, as the last 911 call surfaced.

What happened to Katherine Short: First responder reveals details

According to TMZ, Katherine Short died by suicide on Monday (local time). The final call was received by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), where the first responder reported Katherine’s gunshot wound as ‘self-inflicted’, TMZ reported. They were reportedly with Short, but couldn’t enter the bedroom.

A spokesperson from the LAFD also told the Daily Mail that the crew reached her California home by 6:41 PM (local time) but declined to identify the individual due to privacy reasons.

Who was Katherine Short?

Daughter of the iconic Martin Short, who appeared in hit films like ‘Interspace’ and more recently in Selena Gomez‘s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ with Steve Martin, Katherine Short stayed away from the spotlight.

However, she was a licensed clinical social worker. She had even graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Southern California in 2010. Katherine, though, was not the biological child of the 75-year-old actor. Martin adopted Katherine and her brothers, Oliver and Henry, with his late wife Nancy Dolman.

She operated a private practice and worked part-time with the outpatient clinic Amae Health, according to People. Katherine was also actively involved in charities and movements aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding mental health.

Katherine’s death comes weeks after Home Alone actress Catherine O’Hara passed away. In fact, she was last seen with her father at a celebration of her 40th birthday, attended by the Hollywood legend herself, along with Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Bo Welch, and Joni Mitchell.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is in distress or struggling with mental health, please seek help immediately.