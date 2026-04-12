Legendary singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday at the age of 92. Tributes have poured in across social media platforms as the news broke in the afternoon. Family members said she was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last night due to chest infection and exhaustion.

“It is sad news that Asha Bhosle has passed away today. She was suffering from multiple medical complications and died due to multi-organ failure,” Dr Pratit Samdani told IANS.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection, has been admitted to the hospital, and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing, and hopefully everything will be well, and we shall update you positively,” her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle had shared in a social media post earlier today.

Asha Bhosle to be cremated with full state honours

“Today, the entire country and Maharashtra are mourning the end of an era. Her work and her music were a source of joy not only for India but for the entire world…Tomorrow, from 11 am to 3 pm, her loved ones will be able to pay their last respects at her home in Lower Parel. Her last rites will be performed at the Shivaji Park crematorium at 4 pm. She will be cremated with full state honours,” said Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar.

