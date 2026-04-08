Dhurandhar 2 box office collection day 21: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar‘s mega-blockbuster franchise shattered year-long records in just five months. Be it Baahubali 2’s nine-year North American record or closing in on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. While it continues to carry on the momentum, the midweek slump has slowed down Dhurandhar 2‘s box office dominion, as it still remains Rs 100 crore away from Pushpa 2’s record-holding worldwide collection.

A rare moment at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 has also silenced several multi-starrers that came its way. From global hits like Avatar: Fire and Ash and Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary to poses a big threat to Bollywood scorers like Akshay Kumar’s Bhoot Bangla and Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, set to release in April 2026.

From Dhurandhar’s release in December 2025 to Dhurandhar: The Revenge becoming the fastest film to breach the Rs 1000 crore benchmark, the spy-thrillers are all the buzz in the film fraternity.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection week 3

The Ranveer Singh-Arjun Rampal starrer, Dhurandhar 2, is no stranger to a box office slump. After a sharp 60 per cent dip in its second week, it recovered only slightly over the weekend. After closing its third Monday at Rs 10 crore, the Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection on Day 21 stood at Rs 10.10 crore, according to Sacnilk.

At the same time, the Aditya Dhar directorial has made over Rs 400 crore worldwide, after minting $172,000 (Rs 1.59 crore) in North America, reported Venky Box Office. Now, with a worldwide gross of Rs 1641 crore, Dhurandhar 2 remains nearly Rs 100 crore behind Pushpa 2’s historic collection of Rs 1742 crore during its theatrical run.

As Dhurandhar 2 nears the end of the third week, the Good Friday weekend helped it cross the Rs 1000 crore mark in India. Dhurandhar: The Revenge started week three with a Rs 21.55 crore record, surging from Rs 18.30 crore. The third weekend scaled to Rs 25.65 crore, bringing the total tally to Rs 80 crore after Sunday brought it nearly Rs 30 crore. However, the Monday blues hit hard after a sharp dip of 65 per cent hit Dhurandhar 2. Yet to recover from this steep fall, the film is yet to complete at least five more weeks till its OTT release on JioHotstar.