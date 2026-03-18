Dhurandhar: The Revenge Cast Salary – Dhurandhar has become a Rs 1300 crore franchise ever since its release in December 2025. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, the sequel has a much higher anticipation than any other film from Bollywood. Set to release on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 has sold over 8 lakh tickets and is on its way to record the highest pre-sale numbers.

As tickets cost as high as Rs 3100 crore in some parts of India, and the paid previews report a collection of more than Rs 45 crore, here’s a peek inside the actors’ hefty paychecks driving the high-powered spy thriller.

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Cashing in on the Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navratra weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will start with previews taking over the Internet. As reviews pour in on social media, it will be hard to escape the Dhurandhar fever.

Dhurandhar 2 cast salary: From Ranveer Singh to Sara Arjun

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh plays the lead role of Jaskirat Singh Rangi in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Earning a massive paycheck of Rs 50 crore, he is the highest-paid actor in the cast, as per Filmibeat. In the sequel, there are significant timeline jumps, as Ranveer Singh goes from Jaskirat to Hamza Ali, playing the Indian secret agent who infiltrated Lyari.

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, the main antagonist of the Dhurandhar sequel, he plays Major Iqbal, a merciless ISI officer, addressed as ‘Angel of Death’. With a stark difference between Singh and Rampal, he reportedly earned Rs 1 crore for his role, inspired by real-life terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri.

Sanjay Dutt

Currently facing fans for ‘vulgar lyrics’ in his upcoming Kannada movie, KD, Sanjay Dutt plays the memorable SP Chaudhary Aslam in the Dhurandar spy-verse. With a Rs 10 crore paycheck, as per Filmibeat, Dutt’s character is inspired by real-life Pakistani officer Aslam Khan. Many fan theories on social media speculate an unfortunate end to his character in the film.

ALSO READ Dhurandhar 2 Advance Collection: Ranveer Singh set to smash Box Office records with Rs 130 cr on opening weekend

Sara Arjun

Making a power-packed debut, Sara Arjun plays a significant role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film. She immortalises the role of Yalina Jamali, the love interest of Hamza, played by Ranveer Singh. The daughter of corrupt Pakistani politician Jameel, she plays a powerful role in the upcoming Dhurandhar sequel, as per the trailer released in March 7, as she picks up a firearm to aim.

R Madhavan

In a fiery get-up, R Madhavan plays a key role in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. Dhurandhar introduces him as National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, who masterminds Operation Dhurandhar. R Madhavan reportedly signed the role for Rs 9 crore and went through a dramatic physical transformation for the same.