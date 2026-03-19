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Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s collaboration on Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest cultural phenomena in Indian cinema. Silencing all critics of the Hindi film industry, Dhurandhar’s Rs 1300 crore franchise and record-shattering nature continued in its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Releasing today, on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 comes after a nearly Rs 50 crore paid preview show yesterday, on March 18.

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After becoming the biggest film of 2025, Dhurandhar’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s advance booking reached an all-time high at Rs 200 crore. It climbed to become the fifth highest and the only predominantly Hindi film to enter the big leagues, alongside RRR, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Leo.

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According to latest Sacnilk data, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold over 10 lakh tickets and looks at a Rs 100 crore opening weekend. Cashing in on the Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navratra weekend, Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2026. Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali or Jaskirat Singh Rangi, it also features mega stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rajesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and debutante Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Check latest box office collection, X movie reviews of Ranveer Singh starrer

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06:16 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Movie Review LIVE: Latest box office update

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge had total gross collections of Ra 52.71 Cr and total net collections of Rs 44.00 Cr so far, across 12,292 shows with an occupancy rate of 46.7 per cent, reported Sacnilk.

06:06 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge Day 1 LIVE: Preity Zinta shares review

Dhurandhar 2 for Preity Zinta is nothing less than five fire emojis and “mindblowing”. In her post on X, she wrote, “Just watched Dhurandhar 2 & all I wanna say is “Revenge ho toh Dhurandhar jaisa ho warna na ho.”

“Direction, Acting, music, editing, story, casting & every other department is MINDBLOWING. The first thing mom said after watching the movie was that she wanted to see it again in the Theater with her friends & I feel exactly the same,” she added.

Calling herself an Aditya Dhar fangirl, she wrote for Ranveer Singh, “you have my heart.”

06:05 (IST) 19 Mar 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection LIVE: Welcome to the blog!

Dhurandhar The Revenge has officially completed its paid previews and releasing worldwide today, March 19. Marked by Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navratra, the Dhurandhar fever has already taken over the Internet! Stay tuned for our live updates and reactions.