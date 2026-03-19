Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s collaboration on Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest cultural phenomena in Indian cinema. Silencing all critics of the Hindi film industry, Dhurandhar’s Rs 1300 crore franchise and record-shattering nature continued in its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Releasing today, on March 19, Dhurandhar 2 comes after a nearly Rs 50 crore paid preview show yesterday, on March 18.

After becoming the biggest film of 2025, Dhurandhar’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s advance booking reached an all-time high at Rs 200 crore. It climbed to become the fifth highest and the only predominantly Hindi film to enter the big leagues, alongside RRR, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, and Leo.

According to latest Sacnilk data, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has sold over 10 lakh tickets and looks at a Rs 100 crore opening weekend. Cashing in on the Eid, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Navratra weekend, Dhurandhar 2 is one of the most-anticipated films of 2026. Starring Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali or Jaskirat Singh Rangi, it also features mega stars such as Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Rajesh Bedi, R Madhavan, and debutante Sara Arjun.

Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge LIVE UPDATES: Check latest box office collection, X movie reviews of Ranveer Singh starrer

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