In just eight days, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has done what takes most films an entire theatrical run to achieve. As per Sacnilk, the film has crossed Rs 1,088 crore worldwide – becoming the first Indian film of 2026 to enter the four-figure club globally and securing its place in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

For a Hindi film going up against pan-India juggernauts that released across five languages simultaneously, the achievement is historic. Here is a clear-eyed look at where it stands in the all-time rankings – and what still lies ahead.

The films it has already beaten

Dhurandhar 2’s worldwide gross of Rs 1,088 crore has already surpassed several significant milestones in Indian cinema. According to trade reports, the film has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collections of Stree 2, Animal, Gadar 2, Chhaava, Salaar Part 1, Sultan, PK and 2.0 – films that were each considered major commercial successes in their own right and during their own time.

The film has crossed the lifetime worldwide gross of Pathaan – Shah Rukh Khan’s record-breaking 2023 spy thriller which finished its run at approximately Rs 1,050 crore – in just eight days, a staggering achievement given Pathaan’s popularity during its theatrical run.

As per Sacnilk, its India net collection of Rs 674.17 crore through Day 8 has crossed the lifetime domestic collections of both Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD. This achievement shows just how dominant its India run has been, even if it is yet to beat several others on the list globally.

Take a look at where Dhurandhar sits among the highest grossing Indian films worldwide:

Films Worldwide Gross Dangal (2016) Rs 2,070 crore Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) Rs 1,788 crore Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024) Rs 1,742 crore Dhurandhar (2025) Rs 1,307–1,350 crore RRR (2022) Rs 1,316 crore KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) Rs 1,215 crore Jawan (2023) Rs 1,148 crore Dhurandhar: The Revenge (2026) Rs 1,088 crore (still running) Pathaan (2023) Rs 1,050 crore Kalki 2898 AD (2024) Rs 1,042–1,100 crore

The films it still has to beat

Despite its extraordinary run, the films that sit above Dhurandhar 2 in the all-time rankings are formidable. As per trade sources, the film currently trails its own predecessor – the original Dhurandhar, which finished its theatrical run at approximately Rs 1,307 crore to Rs 1,350 crore worldwide – making it the most immediate target on the list.

The film is soon poised to break the worldwide record of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan which earned Rs 1,148 crore respectively.

Beyond that, RRR sits at approximately Rs 1,316 crore worldwide and KGF: Chapter 2 at approximately Rs 1,215 crore – both of which Dhurandhar 2 has not yet crossed and will need a strong second and third week to overtake.

Further up the chart, Pushpa 2: The Rule at Rs 1,742 crore, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at Rs 1,788 crore and Dangal at approximately Rs 2,070 crore represent the ultimate benchmarks; figures that are unlikely to be challenged in the current run.

As per industry predictions, Dhurandhar 2 is realistically expected to finish its theatrical run somewhere in the Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 1,500 crore range. These figures would not only make it a hall of fame Hindi film, but one of the highest-grossing of all time.