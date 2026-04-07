Offset shot: American rapper Cardi B‘s ex-husband, Kiari Kendrell Cephus or Offset, was shot in Florida, as per a TMZ report. The former Migos rapper took the bullet near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. Sharing three children with the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper, there has been no official comment from Cardi B, yet.

A spokesperson from the Seminole County Police told TMZ, “We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual.” They further revealed that Offset was transported to the Memorial Regional Hospital to provide urgent care.

It was only hours after Cardi B shared a heartfelt video on her social media, with their children celebrating Easter.

Offset shot in Florida – What is known so far

The 33-year-old hip-hop artist was shot near a hip joint in Hollywood. While he continues to remain stable, he is under close monitoring at the hospital. As per the TMZ report, the Seminole Police arrived at the spot shortly after the incident occurred.

While the situation was contained promptly, the police have detained two individuals so far, but the investigation is still underway. Blocking the area briefly, there is no reported threat to the public in the area, according to the source.

This comes after Offset’s former bandmate Takeoff was fatally shot in November 2022. Member of the Migos hip-hop trio, the 28-year-old Grammy nominee from Georgia breathed his last in Houston after a fatal altercation over a high-stakes dice game.

An alleged video from the incident has been circulating online, which reportedly matches certain descriptions of the eyewitness accounts shared on X (formerly Twitter). Here’s a look at the aftermath of the shooting, as police sirens can be heard near the popular casino.

NEW: Rapper Offset shot near a popular casino in Florida, according to TMZ. The incident reportedly happened near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. According to the outlet, the rapper is “fine.” Video: @ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/u4tCr1CUVP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2026

Offset and Cardi B

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and filed for divorce seven years later in 2024. With proceedings being stretched to 2025, the estranged pair shares three children together. Their eldest, Kulture Kiari Cephus, was born in 2018, followed by their son, Wave Set Cephus, who is 5 now. Their youngest was born in 2024, Blossom.