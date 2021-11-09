Career in digital marketing: Where the millennials and the Gen Z are headed

The world has unmistakably gone digital. From social media to cutting-edge technologies, the world has changed dramatically in the last two decades. Since the introduction and easy accessibility of the internet and linked devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, every business sector has witnessed a major transformation. Even the smallest firms are growing enormous in the blink of an eye thanks to the internet’s potential and strong digital literacy.

Look at digital more holistically, leveraging all available channels and media, including traditional media, to create a single, integrated marketing strategy that drives. The disruptive power of digital marketing is rapidly transforming the way that organizations interact with their customers. It is becoming more intelligent and personal, more responsive to specific consumer needs and wants. While nascent technologies like virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and other emerging forms of digital media are alluring, the pursuit of these technologies is not the end goal. The end goal is to deliver more relevant, personalized content to consumers who are clamoring for it. Brands that successfully pair technology with strategy will win in the long term. Thus, it cannot be overlooked that online media is growing, and new-age career opportunities in digital marketing are also emerging.

A paradigm shift in career choices among youth



A new era is underway in the way brands and consumers interact. While “digital transformation” has been a buzzword for several years, it’s now become a reality for many companies. In fact, the pace of change in digital has been so fast that companies need to make a paradigm shift in how they approach digital marketing. Digital marketing is one industry that accommodates all – content, design, technology, web development, etc. Thus, youth can opt for an area of digital marketing to make a bright career ahead. It’s a field where anyone with a flair for creativity and an understanding of consumer behavior, anyone with curiosity towards understanding what makes people click and how to stay on top of trends, can be a part of. With young leaders and younger employees, which radically alters the business world’s dynamic. No one is too young or too old to make a difference or make a point in this environment. It’s a field that anyone, regardless of their educational background, can enter. We have so many young individuals taking up all kinds of roles at Sociowash today, handling various brands and doing exciting work, and it’s a fantastic opportunity to advance your digital career.

Most in-demand digital marketing jobs



How to prepare yourself for a career in digital marketing? How to pick the right digital marketing course? How to crack Digital Marketing interviews? These questions are being asked by thousands of young job aspirants every day. Chief marketing officers are estimated to spend about $150 billion on digital marketing between 2018 and 2023. With so much at stake, it’s no surprise that digital expertise is in such great demand. Today, new trends emerge overnight and existing channels become obsolete. In this volatile environment, marketers need to constantly innovate and experiment to stay ahead of the competition.

A digital career is one of the most promising job prospects for the young generation. It gives a lot of scope to show your creativity and sharp thinking. In some respects, the youth have grown up with social media and the internet; it’s an integral part of everything they do, and they know their way around it like the back of their hands. They already have a rapport with influencers and brands, enabling more personalised and credible marketing strategies. The way marketing has changed with the advent of technology, there are several opportunities for the youth to explore. With positions such as Digital Marketing Manager, Social Media Manager, Online Content Developer, Business Analytics Specialist, Web Designer, Professional Blogger, Mobile Marketing Specialist, and Content Strategists, SEO Specialist, UI/UX Designers to name a few, the youth have the opportunity to be themselves and reflect that on the brands they work with. With fresh perspectives, a brand is also able to connect better with its audience on digital platforms. It’s such a beautiful relationship, I love it!

Final thoughts

Digital marketing offers a wide range of professional opportunities and possibilities for advancement. For the upcoming generation’s future, it will display an upward curve. Given the rapid evolution of digital marketing trends, more and more chances will continue to emerge, providing improved benefits to seekers.



(The author is Co-Founder, Sociowash. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)