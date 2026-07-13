Before the AI boom, cracking GATE and getting into an IIT was widely seen as the best route for engineering graduates looking to pursue higher technical education. However, with only a limited number of seats available, lakhs of students compete every year, leaving many capable candidates without admission despite strong academic performance.

At the same time, the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is changing what employers look for. Companies are increasingly hiring candidates with practical AI skills, industry exposure, and hands-on experience in building AI solutions, rather than focusing only on academic qualifications. According to EY India’s C-suite GenAI Survey, 47% of enterprises are already running multiple Generative AI use cases, while nearly 10% have started deploying AI across different business functions. Deloitte also estimates that India’s demand for AI professionals will more than double to over 1.25 million by 2027.

As a result, many students are now looking beyond traditional postgraduate routes. A number of AI-focused programmes are offering industry-oriented training, practical projects, and direct exposure to emerging technologies, giving engineers alternative options to build careers in the AI sector.

Masters’ Union

Masters’ Union offers a 15-month, full-time Postgraduate Programme in Applied AI & Agentic Systems for fresh graduates and professionals from technical backgrounds. The programme focuses on practical learning, with students building AI products throughout the course rather than working only on a final project. By graduation, they complete six production-grade AI systems built for real-world business applications.

The curriculum covers areas such as autonomous AI agents, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), knowledge graphs, enterprise AI systems, and large language models. It has been developed with inputs from professionals associated with companies including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, Amazon, IBM, PayPal, Uber, PwC, and Atlassian.

Students also participate in AI labs, hackathons, build studios, and mentorship sessions with industry experts. The programme combines deep AI engineering capabilities with product and business understanding to develop T-shaped professionals. Graduates are prepared for roles such as AI Engineer, AI Product Manager, Agentic AI Engineer, and AI Strategy Consultant.

Jio Institute

Jio Institute’s one-year Postgraduate Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Data Science is designed to provide students with practical exposure to AI technologies. Along with AI and machine learning fundamentals, the curriculum includes Generative AI, Agentic AI, large language models, MLOps, Responsible AI, computer vision, natural language processing, and reinforcement learning.

Students work on hands-on projects, industry-led capstone assignments, and real-world business problems. The programme is taught by faculty members and industry professionals from India and overseas, with a focus on developing practical AI skills.

BITS Pilani

BITS Pilani offers an 11-month Postgraduate Certification Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning through its Work Integrated Learning Programme (WILP). The online course is aimed at working professionals, particularly those employed in organisations partnered with the WILP programme.

The curriculum includes AI and machine learning fundamentals, Generative AI, Agentic AI, NLP, computer vision, deep reinforcement learning, and scalable machine learning systems. Students gain practical experience through cloud-based virtual labs, GPU-enabled environments, live online classes, and an industry-guided capstone project. The programme also includes campus immersion opportunities and access to the BITS Pilani alumni network.

With AI creating new career opportunities, employers are increasingly placing value on practical skills and the ability to build real-world AI solutions. While GATE and IIT admissions continue to hold importance, alternative AI-focused programmes are emerging as another pathway for engineers looking to build careers in the fast-growing AI industry.

As demand for AI talent continues to rise, industry-ready skills, hands-on project experience, and exposure to real business challenges are becoming as important as academic credentials for many technical roles.